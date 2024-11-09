Can we stop this legacy nonsense please

After taking (not really winning) the HW-belt Jon changed the narrative by making everything about his legacy.
Too many fellow sherdogians have taken Jon Jones bait/ narrative and ran with it. I see tons of threads about his legacy... what does this do for his legacy, what does that do for his legacy. Who cares about his legacy?
The UFC is not there to cultivate legacy but to have the best fight the best (even though also Dana seems to forget). It's still called the Ultimate Fighting Championship last time i checked.

And if you want to define what a legacy is... A legacy is earned, it's a culmination of achievements throughout a career. It not something to protect or cultivate. This isn't boxing.
Jon is deflecting that he has minimal achievements at HW and over last few years and that Tom has achieved much, much more than he has at HW and in the last 4 years. Tom fought 9 times and won all except for one injury that took him out for a year. In that time Jon fought once. He hasn't looked impressive in his last fights before that.

True legends don't have to tell people they are legends. They just are. True warriors don't make themselves bigger than the sport, props to Jiri and (I can't believe I'm saying this) Jamahal in that respect for stepping aside when they were injured wile holding the belt.

The irony of course is that Jon is ruining his legacy by being such a knob since 'winning' the belt. Islam calling out BJ Penn and saying Arman hasn't achieved anything is an awesome dig at Jon and I hope more digs will follow from champs.

I'm done ranting, I wish you all a pleasant day.
 
So my question is..which fighter has the legacy?
 
I didn’t real all that but half of sherdog discussion is legacy and goat talk. After every new champion: “is x already the goat?” “How many wins is x away from goat”
 
