Can we stop calling everyone a goat..

cburm

cburm

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Mar 7, 2016
Messages
4,032
Reaction score
894
GOAT CRITERIA GOES OFF TITLE DEFENCES.

each weight division has a goat the person whos had the most consecutive title defences.

And then you have the goat of goats who had the most and the least losses.


No going up a weight doesn't make you special but as long as you get a belt and defend itle count towards consecutive defences..

Folks are calling illia the goat already.. he's 2 fights in.. yes he's what most fans have Ben waiting on the next breed of mma is showing itself unless he's a barry sanders of mma. I don't think so.

well see though
 
Total title fights won is my top metric.

If you did that in two divisions it isn't really more impressive to me, especially if the combined number isn't huge and even less so when you factor in that the second belt was in most cases practical delivered on a silver platter

Ilia has won 3 ufc title fights. Islam I think has won 5

All current champs have a long long way to go

Mighty Mouse won 12
GSP won 13
Jones won 16 or 17.
 
Every 5 minutes theres a new GOAT candidate, it makes the sport sound so bush league.
 
cburm said:
GOAT CRITERIA GOES OFF TITLE DEFENCES.

each weight division has a goat the person whos had the most consecutive title defences.

And then you have the goat of goats who had the most and the least losses.


No going up a weight doesn't make you special but as long as you get a belt and defend itle count towards consecutive defences..

Folks are calling illia the goat already.. he's 2 fights in.. yes he's what most fans have Ben waiting on the next breed of mma is showing itself unless he's a barry sanders of mma. I don't think so.

well see though
Click to expand...

Not until people stop making GOAT threads everyday
 
cburm said:
GOAT CRITERIA GOES OFF TITLE DEFENCES.

each weight division has a goat the person whos had the most consecutive title defences.
Click to expand...
I disagree. not all title defenses are equal. someone can have 5, and another person could have 3, but the one with 3 can be better depending on the circumstances in which they were given a title fight and whom they defended it against.
 
Greatest of all time.
Humanity exists for a milion years or whatever.
MMA exists for 30-40 years.
Off all times.
Random spartans a thousand years ago could eat up Ilia.
Of all time is a ridiulous term.
 
@HI SCOTT NEWMAN GOAT CAT !
GoatMilk_Tuna_Salmon.png
 
Trabaho said:
Greatest of all time.
Humanity exists for a milion years or whatever.
MMA exists for 30-40 years.
Off all times.
Random spartans a thousand years ago could eat up Ilia.
Of all time is a ridiulous term.
Click to expand...
Imagine 50 years from now, the fans will claim the fighters of their time as GOATs. They’ve going to say GSP or Jon Jones fought a bunch of plumbers. And none of us will dispute it because we’re all pretty much dead by then. Then the cycle repeats 50 years later. Wash, Rinse, Repeat. In summary, all this GoAT talks becomes irrelevant in the future.
 
Divisional and overall GOAT candidacy comes with accomplishment and dominance over time, which is why title defenses matter. Lots of people reach the top...but how many can stay on top? That is what separates GOAT candidates from great fighters.
 
MrBlackheart said:
Imagine 50 years from now, the fans will claim the fighters of their time as GOATs. They’ve going to say GSP or Jon Jones fought a bunch of plumbers. And none of us will dispute it because we’re all pretty much dead by then. Then the cycle repeats 50 years later. Wash, Rinse, Repeat. In summary, all this GoAT talks becomes irrelevant in the future.
Click to expand...
Outside of us hardcores, nobody knows who Topuria or Pantoja or Makachev or Du Plessis or even Down Low Jonny are now. This is a very fringe sport.
The idea that anyone will GAF in 10 years, let alone 50, seems very unlikely.


There are so many fighters who talk about their "legacy", but for most their legacy will be bragging in a bar about how they used to be a You Eff Shee fighter back in the day. "Honest bruh, look it up on the innnernet".
 
jeff7b9 said:
Total title fights won is my top metric.

If you did that in two divisions it isn't really more impressive to me, especially if the combined number isn't huge and even less so when you factor in that the second belt was in most cases practical delivered on a silver platter

Ilia has won 3 ufc title fights. Islam I think has won 5

All current champs have a long long way to go

Mighty Mouse won 12
GSP won 13
Jones won 16 or 17.
Click to expand...
Finally a sober take.

Too much sensationalism, everywhere.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,147
Messages
57,511,940
Members
175,735
Latest member
Daniel85

Share this page

Back
Top