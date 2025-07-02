Can we stop calling everyone a goat..

cburm
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Mar 7, 2016
- Messages
- 4,032
- Reaction score
- 894
GOAT CRITERIA GOES OFF TITLE DEFENCES.
each weight division has a goat the person whos had the most consecutive title defences.
And then you have the goat of goats who had the most and the least losses.
No going up a weight doesn't make you special but as long as you get a belt and defend itle count towards consecutive defences..
Folks are calling illia the goat already.. he's 2 fights in.. yes he's what most fans have Ben waiting on the next breed of mma is showing itself unless he's a barry sanders of mma. I don't think so.
well see though
