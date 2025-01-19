Can we please admit merab is the bantamweight goat?

I'm almost there it's weird i feel like just one more defense and it's case closed but at the same time it'd probably just be a rematch with Yan or O'Malley who he has already dominated so what's the point?



Give it up to merab pretty much the first fighter on UFC roster to ever clear out bw.



I guess there is figgy, Vera and sandhagen but they are all off losses. Could have of course just made figgy Vs merab and do Vera Vs Umar after he beat sandhagen... But nooooo