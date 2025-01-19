  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Can we please admit merab is the bantamweight goat?

RonDante

RonDante

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Mar 25, 2023
Messages
3,044
Reaction score
3,935
Just the title really. It’s undeniable if you value beating extremely high level fighters on a double digit win streak and having already defended the belt.
 
I'm almost there it's weird i feel like just one more defense and it's case closed but at the same time it'd probably just be a rematch with Yan or O'Malley who he has already dominated so what's the point?

Give it up to merab pretty much the first fighter on UFC roster to ever clear out bw.

I guess there is figgy, Vera and sandhagen but they are all off losses. Could have of course just made figgy Vs merab and do Vera Vs Umar after he beat sandhagen... But nooooo
 
Probably. When you look at his resume, it’s pretty insane. But what does that say about Umar, he was easily the guy who gave the BW goat his closest fight in years. Respect to both!
 
Still think Merab is a whiny prick but can't deny his goat status, he would beat any BW in UFC history and has the best resume(Cejudo, Umar, Omalley, Yan, Moraes,Aldo)
 
I like Merab, always have. But I think he needs to be a more decorated champion to be goat.
 
TJ or Dom in prime beat Merab. They just do
RockyLockridge said:
Epo Dillashaw Could keep pace with merab but Cruz would get smashed and has zero finishing ability to keep merab off him
Click to expand...
Maybe I just don't think Merab gets to prime Cruz who likely has the goat footwork was also a cardio beast. I know it would be great fight.

Dillasnake I think finishes Merab .... his wrestling striking combo i think would prove to much. Also Tj had alot of power in his shots for a little guy.
 
He is if you want him to be because it’s a made up personal list.
 
I used to only count title defenses for goat. But lately some of these guys are beating g so many challengers on the way up. Similar to Ferguson, his resume is better than some former champs, so if he could have got the belt he would have jumped above bj to me... but didn't happen
 
