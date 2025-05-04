Can we not share Lady Gaga?!

It is an absolute travesty that Lady Gaga is the Queen of the left.

Like wth, why can’t we share her? She’s freaking brilliant and the Right deserves to continues to support and listen to her!

A Star Is Born.. she’s one of us. She is a legend and everyone should get the privilege of listening and watching her.
 
Yeah, I wish I could watch Clint Eastwood movies but he’s on the right.

No, wait. I don’t give a shit and watch his movies anyway. Because they’re good movies and I’m a grown up who understands I don’t have to endorse a person’s entire political philosophy to enjoy something they produce.
 
there are no brilliant pop stars. they all suck the ass of corporate dollar and degrades our culture to nothingness equally. nearly every single song put our by the corporate dollar drains the world of intuition and creativity. people have no idea the desert in which they live musically.
 
You can have her. She always struck me as the kinda girl to shit with the bathroom door open.
 
I think I need you to start a YouTube channel in different liberal outfits whilst watching Clint Eastwood movies......
 
