Can we not share Lady Gaga?!

Seeker of War
@purple
- Dec 18, 2014
- 1,526
- 1,167
It is an absolute travesty that Lady Gaga is the Queen of the left.
Like wth, why can’t we share her? She’s freaking brilliant and the Right deserves to continues to support and listen to her!
A Star Is Born.. she’s one of us. She is a legend and everyone should get the privilege of listening and watching her.
