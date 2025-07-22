  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Can we have max vs Connor

That be great for the BMF belt. The only problem is getting Conor there.
 
Imagine getting brutally finished and your leg snapped in 2 fights after long layoffs, then taking years off to do cocaine and rape women, and trying to come back way past your prime to fight Max Holloway lmao
 
Who is next for Max? Would it be a good idea to give max a resurging connor?
We already had Max vs Georgian Conor in Ilia

0tqginvciyic1-1.jpg
 
If max points to the center of the octagon Conor will think he dropped his cocaine
 
A 25 minute beating might cure his coke habit? Worth the try...
 
