So I don't see a rule about using credible sources but the amount of threads that are just random tweets is ridiculous. They are quite literally a shit flinging waste of time and they drag out for pages with not a single person questioning what it is. Sure post some tweet since they can be good for updates but at least attatch a valid news source with some info on context. IDK how this forum is going to handle AI generated news sources.
90 percent are lower than the below rule and just display a tweet from some randomer announcing news to get angry about.
-Don't post a thread with very little in it. A thread containing just a YouTube video or link is likely going to be dumped.
Also idk if it is possible to clarify valid sources for people. There are links getting thrown around from the Sunday world and Daily Express as if they weren't borderline from the Onion.
