I've tried a few times to find the primary source for content in a Tweet (video, picture, etc) that someone posted and it's nigh impossible. Usually the primary Tweeter doesn't post their source, even if you track it down. So I get it.



However, the issue with the "credible source" logic is that it's mostly an argument to authority. [Blank entity] has a high status, therefore everything they post must be genuine and good. Most the time, large news outlets barely do any research at all and they just copy paste the article from a news agency or another news outlet that first broke the story. Often times the primary source, for example the outlet that first broke the news, doesn't bother posting a source at all. Meanwhile, smaller news operations often do still engage in real investigative journalism, breaking news stories that have never been heard before, but I bet you'd consider them "unreliable" because they don't have a big corporate name behind them. That's why arguments to authority are fallacious. You can't just assume something is well-researched or not well-researched simply based on the perceived status of the organization involved.