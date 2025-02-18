  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Opinion Can we get a grip on the X (twitter) sources

So I don't see a rule about using credible sources but the amount of threads that are just random tweets is ridiculous. They are quite literally a shit flinging waste of time and they drag out for pages with not a single person questioning what it is. Sure post some tweet since they can be good for updates but at least attatch a valid news source with some info on context. IDK how this forum is going to handle AI generated news sources.

90 percent are lower than the below rule and just display a tweet from some randomer announcing news to get angry about.

-Don't post a thread with very little in it. A thread containing just a YouTube video or link is likely going to be dumped.

Also idk if it is possible to clarify valid sources for people. There are links getting thrown around from the Sunday world and Daily Express as if they weren't borderline from the Onion.
 
I've tried a few times to find the primary source for content in a Tweet (video, picture, etc) that someone posted and it's nigh impossible. Usually the primary Tweeter doesn't post their source, even if you track it down. So I get it.

However, the issue with the "credible source" logic is that it's mostly an argument to authority. [Blank entity] has a high status, therefore everything they post must be genuine and good. Most the time, large news outlets barely do any research at all and they just copy paste the article from a news agency or another news outlet that first broke the story. Often times the primary source, for example the outlet that first broke the news, doesn't bother posting a source at all. Meanwhile, smaller news operations often do still engage in real investigative journalism, breaking news stories that have never been heard before, but I bet you'd consider them "unreliable" because they don't have a big corporate name behind them. That's why arguments to authority are fallacious. You can't just assume something is well-researched or not well-researched simply based on the perceived status of the organization involved.
 
I saw a thread the other day using Salon as a source and the title of the thread was a complete lie.
 
I only trust Hindustan Times.
 
I understand your point. But I still scrutinize everything to a degree anyways. Even if they posted a "source" I'm not just going to believe it on the basis that his info came from another higher "better" authority
 
