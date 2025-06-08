Can we finally admit these Bellator guys were always overhyped???

Dreyga Hates You Sherbums
Just how many of these guys jump to the UFC just to get wrecked??
Man I thought Brooks was gonna be a killerBrooks
Good
Pitbull
Chandler
Mix?
Aaron Pico, you're our only hope.
Eddie is not a pure Bellator guy. He was a big name in Dream and other orgs and had a high ranking already.Eddie is the only Bellator guy to become UFC champ?
You know what’s hilarious out of all the Bellator guys MVP is the one guy who has really delivered. And he was the one that was most doubted.Brooks
Good
Pitbull
Chandler
Mix?