Can we finally admit these Bellator guys were always overhyped???

People could use the "he's out of his prime" excuse with Chandler but you can't use the same excuse here.

These dimwits never learn their lesson though. They're still gonna go around spouting that Vadim Nemkov could somehow compete with the top LHW's when he'd get brutalized by the top LHW's.
 
Eddie is the only Bellator guy to become UFC champ?
 
It's not 2005 or 2015 anymore. There just isn't any talent outside of UFC anymore. Bumkov would lose toguys like Tybura and Salsa Boy. Johnny Eblen would lose to Barraiut and GM3
 
Aaron Pico, you're our only hope.
 
Like with anything, anyone outside the UFC, the haters just put them high on a pedestal. When in reality the UFC probably has the best fighters in the world across the board even outside the rankings.
 
I've always been saying that. There are too many examples like Lombard, Askren, Brooks, Chandler.......

SamuraiBro said:
Eddie is not a pure Bellator guy. He was a big name in Dream and other orgs and had a high ranking already.
 
I mean it wasn't exactly a secret that it was the b-league of combat sports.
 
