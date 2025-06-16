Can we all agree that Dom “The Decisionater” Cruz was overrated?

DiazSlap
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Apr 14, 2024
- Messages
- 1,840
- Reaction score
- 3,407
His bet win was a decision vs the manlet of all manlets, Mighty Mouse, when he has a big size advantage.
Other than that, that razor thin victory over an angry Dillasnake which could have gone either way.
In the booth, Cruz often times mis-uses big words trying to sound more intelligent than he is.
Its hard to think of him as he thinks of himself, as an all time great.
Yes the injuries and what ifs but even better all that, he was decisioning people with all that crazy dancing.
What am I missing?
Other than that, that razor thin victory over an angry Dillasnake which could have gone either way.
In the booth, Cruz often times mis-uses big words trying to sound more intelligent than he is.
Its hard to think of him as he thinks of himself, as an all time great.
Yes the injuries and what ifs but even better all that, he was decisioning people with all that crazy dancing.
What am I missing?