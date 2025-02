Even as a huge fan of Jones (for his contributions to humanity) I have to disagree. Jones is the best of the best at LHW, at HW, I think he is still untested, Gane was one dimensional and Stipe was like 40 something and coming off a brutal KO. Fedor beat the best at HW and was unbeaten for a decade.

Jones is LHW goat, Fedor HW goat