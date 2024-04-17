Can we agree that Jamahal lost that fight before it even began?

Nothing but a build up of forced trash talk that wasn't called for. Throughout fight week, Jamahal would go from looking all pumped up and aggressive to scared shitless, meaning that he was actually scared shitless the entire time. His way of dealing it was to be disrespectful and angry, and as we know, anger's most often sourced from fear. It all culminated during Pereira's walkout when Jamahal was doing everything from standing outside the octagon to flailing around inside it. I'm not saying this was as bad as Megan Anderson looking like an utter ghost when she was entering the Apex to fight Nunes, but it was still bad.



This goes to show you that Pereira has become truly special. Guys are aware of the threat of brutal violence that he imposes. I get the sense that this same thing happened to a lot of Silva's opponents.