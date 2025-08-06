Now, he is a certified liar based on the following things that all turned out to be lies"
- Dricus has injured his leg. He is out of UFC 319 and Caillou Burrito is stepping in (Fake News)
- Ben Askren passed away (another lie)
- Khamzat will retire after UFC 319 (Khamzat today said point blank, it was a lie and made up story).
Any other lies I am missing?
