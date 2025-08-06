  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

News Can we agree now that Caillou Burrito is a liar?

Now, he is a certified liar based on the following things that all turned out to be lies"

- Dricus has injured his leg. He is out of UFC 319 and Caillou Burrito is stepping in (Fake News)
- Ben Askren passed away (another lie)
- Khamzat will retire after UFC 319 (Khamzat today said point blank, it was a lie and made up story).


Any other lies I am missing?
 
Good interview with Calmzat, who expressed respect for Dricus for asking for the fight.

Caio is indeed ridiculous and now confirmed to be a liar.
 
That's for certain. I think it's his way of trying to turn a heel?
Feels strange with all of this suddenly coming from him, I thought he was the opposite of attention seeking.
 
Now his name Kalyugi Borralho 🐍

Lying is full paap haanji, hopefully Waheguru bless him with some sadbuddhi and guide him back from this sinful lifestyle 🙏🏾📿
 
Calmzat
Bespectacled Calmzat is only concerned with the Dow Jones industrial average. Not with fighting in street.


75805424007-91-2780910.jpeg
 
Tell that to everyone who says RIP Rogan in every MMA chat
Dude, just give it up. Ben Askren was suffering from a very serious illness and was in hospital. Everyone was rooting for him to pull through, watching for updates on his health and then this clown goes and sends a message that goes viral that Ben Askren passed away in the hospital. I was shocked and saddened only to find a few hours later that it was this fool who started the rumor and that Ben is alive. There is zero similarities with a joke about Joe Rogan who is on his podcast every day.
 
Yes, he is a lying liar.
 
I hope he gets viciously KO’d in every single fight he has going forward.
 
