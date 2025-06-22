Can we admit now that Jamahal Hill was never a top 20 talent?

jko1355
His claim to fame was knocking out Walker, Santos, and Glover back to back.
That looks impressive until you realize Walker has been knocked out 6 times, Santos is 1 and 6 since losing to Jones and having his knees destroyed, and Glover was 43 and retired...
He fought his first legit in prime top ten guys and got destroyed....
I honestly don't think he can beat the likes of Krylov, Oezdemir, Ulberg..
I doubt be was ever better than a guy like Ryan Spann.. just in the right place at the right time.
