Can we admit now that Jamahal Hill was never a top 20 talent?

His claim to fame was knocking out Walker, Santos, and Glover back to back.

That looks impressive until you realize Walker has been knocked out 6 times, Santos is 1 and 6 since losing to Jones and having his knees destroyed, and Glover was 43 and retired...

He fought his first legit in prime top ten guys and got destroyed....

I honestly don't think he can beat the likes of Krylov, Oezdemir, Ulberg..

I doubt be was ever better than a guy like Ryan Spann.. just in the right place at the right time.
 
how can you never be a top 20 talent but simultaneously be a FORMER CHAMPION?

i don't even like the guy but it's pretty clear his knee injury has affected him. he's never come in shape ever since that knee injury
 
jko1355 said:
I honestly don't think he can beat the likes of Krylov, Oezdemir, Ulberg..

I doubt be was ever better than a guy like Ryan Spann.. just in the right place at the right time.
I agree all those guys could beat him. I do believe he's in the Meinfield, Spann, Smith tier of fighter. those are guys he could have competitive fights with and maybe win.
 
