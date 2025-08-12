  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Can Topuria not starve himself because of his power or does not starving himself allowed him to develop power?

Bit of both surely... but what is the bigger factor?

Topuria started at 135 and has a frame similar to many people who fight there. Would he be able to k.o. people there if he starved himself?

Should more fighters just move up and develop to their full potential? Or is it only a small % of fighters that have natural power that have that luxury?
 
He's able to hit guys 2-3 times in quick succession once he gets inside of their reach.
Good mechanics and footwork, aims his shots starting at the torso then heading up top.

That's how I knew he'd do Charles the same as he did Max. They're both so lanky that for Ilia, they're basically too big to miss once forced to engage.

Either by being backed up (Max) or by marching fwd (Do Bronx) they have no time or space to retreat fast enough
 
