Can Topuria not starve himself because of his power or does not starving himself allowed him to develop power?

Bit of both surely... but what is the bigger factor?
Topuria started at 135 and has a frame similar to many people who fight there. Would he be able to k.o. people there if he starved himself?
Should more fighters just move up and develop to their full potential? Or is it only a small % of fighters that have natural power that have that luxury?
