Can the UFC fill a stadium in Spain??

Random question, right? As of right now there is a "youtube boxing" event going over there, Santiago Bernabeu Stadium packed (Real Madrid's stadium) to watch youtubers boxing, and im not talking Jake Paul level, packed, some music appearances in between fights.

This thing has been setup by a streamer by the name of Ibai, this is like the 4th year going.

This is the first fight and its already packed.

 
Well its certainly promising, lookin at the footage

that would a sick place to have UFC at
 
HHJ said:
Well its certainly promising, lookin at the footage

that would a sick place to have UFC at
The place is top notch, seeing how this guy has made it, the UFC wouldnt have one problem, just set it up away from rain season, which i believe its Dana's excuse for "open stadiums".
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
No idea what the level of interest for MMA is like in Spain and obviously theres not many Spanish fighters to fill the card with.

They could definitely do a stadium show in the UK at this point though.
 
usernamee said:
damn I just realized it's still not too late for me to have my quasi UFC fighter experience

I just need to become some sort of viral youtuber and then start beefing with someone and then I'll get to fight in front of 40k people
Get someone who is super serious with no sense of humor and then just laugh in his face like Paulie Wallnuts
 
If they can get half the country to huddle around and watch an animal chase a red blanket I think they can fill a stadium. If not than Illia isn’t half as popular over there as he’s letting on.
 
Youtubers, Twitch Streamers, Instagram Models, etc. are all more popular than Mixed Martial Artists, unfortunately...

But if the UFC did a celebrity MMA event with influencers on the card, I'm sure they could.
 
El Fernas said:
Just pack it with european fighters, people travel for big events.
Indeed. When Mirko fought in Germany, mad Croatian heads came there to support him
 
usernamee said:
damn I just realized it's still not too late for me to have my quasi UFC fighter experience

I just need to become some sort of viral youtuber and then start beefing with someone and then I'll get to fight in front of 40k people
The stadium is listed for 80k for football, they have people on the field, its probably close to those 80k.
 
Probably, wouldn’t have to be limited to Spanish guys on the cards, folks from all over Europe would go,
 
El Fernas said:
The stadium is listed for 80k for football, they have people on the field, its probably close to those 80k.
yeah I just made a random guess, I wouldn't get bent out of shape if it was just 15k attending my boxing fight either tbh
 
TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle said:
No idea what the level of interest for MMA is like in Spain and obviously theres not many Spanish fighters to fill the card with.

They could definitely do a stadium show in the UK at this point though.
Just use Mexicans & Central/South Americans. It's not like Spain is full of racists or anything...😏
 
