Can the brain subconsciously pick up signals that someone is toxic?

Im gonna give two examples from my life the past 2 years when Ive had encounters and my brain has processed the events quite differently, despite positive experience face to face with both persons.

Woman nr 1. Normal, everday girl. Happy go lucky. Feminine. Warm. Charismatic. We hit off right away. Theres no warning signals to my brain. Shes a bit flirty and manipulative, but no real cause for concern. I know she likes me and just tries to "activate me".

This woman is consistent from start to finish. Nothing more to write about her.

Woman nr 2. We also hit off. Very nice chemistry. I love her values. She talks in a very level headed way about life, expectations, standing up for yourself. Looks good. Girlfriend material at first glance.



Despite my satisfaction about our first encounter with woman nr 2...When I leave our sit-down I feel depleted. My body has a negative reaction... This usually means strong negativity and stressors... and it is tied to this woman. This reaction comes up again and again with her.

Woman nr 2 turns out to be incredibly toxic, damaged goods, betrays my trust. The worst person in the world.


I cant prove that Im psychic. Any situation can be explained away by coincidences. But how would you account for the fact that my body knows, before my brain, that a woman is venomous, if I in fact have not been in contact with my future?
 
Zer said:
Woman No 2 was sapping away at your lifeforce and soul at a much faster rate than Woman No 1
Nr 2 Said she wont hire me. Then the next Day raised her voice against me when I tried ignoring her....

ARE WE GOING TO WORK Togehter and not talk?

And that's when I turned to "look her bitch".

And yelled at her really loud.
 
Yes. Of course.

A Man must learn, and therefore know, when to trust his dick.


Good luck with your next adventure. Keep us posted, please.


Nice read, btw. Thank you.
 
Woman no 2 makes you think more. She would probably be promoptable and stick around longer. You were looking for a short snack.
 
Me: You raised your voice against me

She: I shouldnt do that. That's from my mother (side of the family)


???

Her self proclaimed bad boy fuck buddy was at work when I went off at her..

He Didn't do a got damn thing when I yelled at her. Didn't dare go into our room.

I thought that was pretty funny.
 
Co manager witnessed my meltdown on her and couldnt look me in the eyes without smiling weeks afterwards. He loved me.

Im probably the only one putting a stop to the bitch.
 
She did have funny sides too...

I bragged to her (why not) that I have a strong verbal memory.

- "I remembered better what Rob did last friday, than he did himself"

- "Thats because youre in love with him
 
About a week after leaving she let me know via HR that I will not be vindicated..

Then another week goes by in which I have a nightmare about her. She breaks down in tears.

I email their work and I get references stating that I was an employee there (I never was)..

Still dont believe in psychic abilities?
 
