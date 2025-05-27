Can the brain subconsciously pick up signals that someone is toxic?

Im gonna give two examples from my life the past 2 years when Ive had encounters and my brain has processed the events quite differently, despite positive experience face to face with both persons.



Woman nr 1. Normal, everday girl. Happy go lucky. Feminine. Warm. Charismatic. We hit off right away. Theres no warning signals to my brain. Shes a bit flirty and manipulative, but no real cause for concern. I know she likes me and just tries to "activate me".



This woman is consistent from start to finish. Nothing more to write about her.



Woman nr 2. We also hit off. Very nice chemistry. I love her values. She talks in a very level headed way about life, expectations, standing up for yourself. Looks good. Girlfriend material at first glance.







Despite my satisfaction about our first encounter with woman nr 2...When I leave our sit-down I feel depleted. My body has a negative reaction... This usually means strong negativity and stressors... and it is tied to this woman. This reaction comes up again and again with her.



Woman nr 2 turns out to be incredibly toxic, damaged goods, betrays my trust. The worst person in the world.





I cant prove that Im psychic. Any situation can be explained away by coincidences. But how would you account for the fact that my body knows, before my brain, that a woman is venomous, if I in fact have not been in contact with my future?