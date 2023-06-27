Can Stubhub,Vivid seats, etc be stopped

These people have made going to concerts an events something you literally have to save all year for now. Instead of 2-300 bucks getting a good seat it's now 1 to 2 k for a good seat to a big act.. seems like this just went nuts a few years ago. Now it's just insane. Was going to be in Denver lat Sept so I tried getting Tickets to Tyler Childers at Red Rocks....... an outlaw country singer in no ways mainstream is 1500 for a good seat on vivid an stub hub. And you can't buy them from the ticket office as they sell out in 1 minute due to online algorithm .

How crazy it need to get to finally get this shut down or AT LEAST make a law that secondary brokers need to wait 1 day or at least an hour after tickets go on sale to buy.
One of my neighbors paid over 5 grand to take her 2 daughters to Taylor Swift N seats weren't even great.
 
Ticket sales industry is fucked.

Made a similar thread recently.

Think the best is to just never buy from a 3rd party. I'm sure as hell never buying from a reselling site again.

If I can't get official tickets, then it's too bad but I ain't going.
 
Ticket sales industry is fucked.

Made a similar thread recently.

Think the best is to just never buy from a 3rd party. I'm sure as hell never buying from a reselling site again.

If I can't get official tickets, then it's too bad but I ain't going.
That's it though you CANT get official tickets anymore as any big event is sold out in seconds due to places like stub hub and vivid. It's to point if you want to see a big show you now have to multiple times the price. Seems to just be gettibg worse
 
One band I've always wanted to see but never have... they come to Texas during the middle of the week. Metallica.

And I'm assuming the tickets are around a grand no matter what...
 
One band I've always wanted to see but never have... they come to Texas during the middle of the week. Metallica.

And I'm assuming the tickets are around a grand no matter what...
I went to see them 3 times last 10 years. Everytime had good seats prices were between 200 and 400. Right now for a good ticket your right it would be well over 1k actually ... it's criminal but it legal I guess.
 
It will never get better as long as some idiot will pay 5 grand to take her two daughters to a show. FFS it would be cheaper to travel to a country that doesn't have ticketmaster, book a hotel stay, and buy some tickets, than to just buy $5,000 tickets to your local show.

IMO save your money. Go see a show at a small venue. It's almost always a better show anyway.
 
Yea, secondary ticket sites have also caused the prices of tickets to rise even if you buy them directly from the original source(Fuck you, Ticketmaster)
Bands/managers/record execs saw their $50 tickets being resold for 600 bucks on Stub Hub so they said fuck that, we want all da money, so they put huge increases on the price of tickets right from the start which then causes them to be even more expensive on the resale market
As someone that goes to a lot of concerts, it freaking sucks getting skinned alive every time i make a purchase but as long as i keep buying they'll keep selling so I cant really blame them for being so pig ass greedy
Once again, fuck you Ticketmaster

c76c19c9-c02a-4fb5-9d03-0b8d00d20f19_text.gif
 
The only solution i can see is make each ticket personal. When you buy a ticket you need to give out your name and your name is on the ticket. Then they wont be transferable i just dont know if they care enough to do it.
 
The only solution i can see is make each ticket personal. When you buy a ticket you need to give out your name and your name is on the ticket. Then they wont be transferable i just dont know if they care enough to do it.
Yup that's exactly the solution. I've been saying it for years.

But I don't think they want to because these scalpers actually make them more money. Because they instantly sell out every event and the scalpers take on the risk of not selling the tickets.

Plus they create scarcity so the original tickets prices can keep going up. Everyone makes money except the the poor consumer.
 
Yea, secondary ticket sites have also caused the prices of tickets to rise even if you buy them directly from the original source(Fuck you, Ticketmaster)
Bands/managers/record execs saw their $50 tickets being resold for 600 bucks on Stub Hub so they said fuck that, we want all da money, so they put huge increases on the price of tickets right from the start which then causes them to be even more expensive on the resale market
As someone that goes to a lot of concerts, it freaking sucks getting skinned alive every time i make a purchase but as long as i keep buying they'll keep selling so I cant really blame them for being so pig ass greedy
Once again, fuck you Ticketmaster

c76c19c9-c02a-4fb5-9d03-0b8d00d20f19_text.gif
Ticketmaster is one of the best examples of a monopoly. Whether you're an artist or a venue, there's really no way around them. They
control the industry. It's completely fucked and it should be illegal.

https://www.vox.com/the-goods/23569...-nation-taylor-swift-antitrust-clyde-lawrence
 
Why not just make a rule the secondary sale companies cannot buy tickets untill the second day its on sale. At least give consumer 1 day to not get Fleeced
 
Capatalism bless


Make a better company and stop them
 
Capatalism bless


Make a better company and stop them
I'm all for capitalism but there needs to be limits on greed. Or at least give consumers a window to buy from box office and limit the up charge to twice what it was bought for.
 
I'm seeing them in August, my nosebleeds (not the aboslute worst but a tier down) were probably $200 a piece.
Lol I got shitty seats for the 17 tour with AX7 had upper level seats and they were 99 each and those wernt terrible it was lower upper level around the 50. That was Chicago. In like 5 years the secondary market has more than doubled prices .
 
I am not sure about other countries but in the USA the competitive issue is that since 2010, Ticketmaster and Live Nation are owned by the same company. The DOJ has been pretty feckless about it.

It is also clear that for big acts, ticket prices should be exceptionally high based on supply vs. demand. Lots of people are willing to pay thousands (or tens of thousands) to see Taylor Swift perform live. it is what it is.
 
It will never get better as long as some idiot will pay 5 grand to take her two daughters to a show. FFS it would be cheaper to travel to a country that doesn't have ticketmaster, book a hotel stay, and buy some tickets, than to just buy $5,000 tickets to your local show.

IMO save your money. Go see a show at a small venue. It's almost always a better show anyway.

IMO save your money. Go see a show at a small venue. It's almost always a better show anyway.
This. The only time I've paid over $100 for concert tickets was for the Police reunion tour, and that's because I literally waited half my life for it.

Haven't seen any big names in the past 10-12 years, it's just not worth it for the obscene prices they're demanding these days.
 
Ticket prices are crazy. I was fortunate enough to get pre-access tickets for TOOL in October. Still paid 2600$ for 8 tickets..........
 
Capatalism bless


Make a better company and stop them
I'm all for capitalism but there needs to be limits on greed. Or at least give consumers a window to buy from box office and limit the up charge to twice what it was bought for.
Answer to this is that fans need to stop going to the events. This isn’t a necessity like food yet fans still go even with absurd ticket prices. They’re better off investing that kind of money.

Most events have convenience charge even if you buy it at the arena. Wtf. Screw them, I’ll spend my money elsewhere that’s better value.

TLDR: 1st world problem and its customers fault for willing to pay so much.
 
