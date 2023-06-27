Can Stubhub,Vivid seats, etc be stopped

These people have made going to concerts an events something you literally have to save all year for now. Instead of 2-300 bucks getting a good seat it's now 1 to 2 k for a good seat to a big act.. seems like this just went nuts a few years ago. Now it's just insane. Was going to be in Denver lat Sept so I tried getting Tickets to Tyler Childers at Red Rocks....... an outlaw country singer in no ways mainstream is 1500 for a good seat on vivid an stub hub. And you can't buy them from the ticket office as they sell out in 1 minute due to online algorithm .



How crazy it need to get to finally get this shut down or AT LEAST make a law that secondary brokers need to wait 1 day or at least an hour after tickets go on sale to buy.

One of my neighbors paid over 5 grand to take her 2 daughters to Taylor Swift N seats weren't even great.