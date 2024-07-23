Can Stipe legitimately beat up Juiced Paul in a boxing match?

Stipe is old and was never the fastest…Yeah probably, size definitely matters, as does reach.
That said Stipe is old much like most of Jake’s opponents, but he is bigger which could be enough.
Paul seems like he's mentally slow and stupid but must have someone smart writing up the contracts.As long as Stipe doesn't agree to the "Don't hurt Jake" clause in the bout agreement. But that would mean a large pay-cut
If Stipe gets on that Ubereem diet then Jake Paul is going to the shadow realmPerry got paid but looked god awful in there…
Juiced Paul had 30-40 pounds on Perry and still looked terrible himself.
Would Stipe be able to end this nonsense?
Would be beat Paul into a living death?Stipe would punch a hole through his head.
Did not realize he was 400 years old…Stipe’s 400 years old and an MMA fighter not a boxer. What do you think?
They should do Derrick Lewis instead.
Of course. Jake Paul already has herpes.Don’t think Juiced Paul would accept…
He would accept vs Derek Jeter tho
Very underrated comment…should get 1000 likesOf course. Jake Paul already has herpes.
No one but the hardcores know Sergei..Kharitonov vs Paul if we're taking old heavyweights
He speaks slow, moves slow but punches hardDepends on Stipe's reaction time, which is pretty important in a boxing match, and we don't know where Stipe stands right now, in that regard.