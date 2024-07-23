Can Stipe legitimately beat up Juiced Paul in a boxing match?

Perry got paid but looked god awful in there…


Juiced Paul had 30-40 pounds on Perry and still looked terrible himself.


Would Stipe be able to end this nonsense?
 
Yeah probably, size definitely matters, as does reach.

That said Stipe is old much like most of Jake’s opponents, but he is bigger which could be enough.
 
Koro_11 said:
Yeah probably, size definitely matters, as does reach.

That said Stipe is old much like most of Jake’s opponents, but he is bigger which could be enough.
Stipe is old and was never the fastest…

Don’t know if Stipe is washed up enough for Paul to accept.

JDS’s phone may be ringing soon.
 
DiazSlap said:
Perry got paid but looked god awful in there…


Juiced Paul had 30-40 pounds on Perry and still looked terrible himself.


Would Stipe be able to end this nonsense?
If Stipe gets on that Ubereem diet then Jake Paul is going to the shadow realm
 
Stipe’s 400 years old and an MMA fighter not a boxer. What do you think?
 
Give him JDS instead, at least he's already on some sauce diet, active in this decade.
 
Kharitonov vs Paul if we're taking old heavyweights
 
Depends on Stipe's reaction time, which is pretty important in a boxing match, and we don't know where Stipe stands right now, in that regard.
 
