cottagecheesefan
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Apr 3, 2002
- Messages
- 34,279
- Reaction score
- 37,859
In the house today, not a debate since Stefanik controls the minutes and can cut Hochul off, but Hochul seemed very uncomfortable.
Stefanik is fairly popular in the state, easily wins her seat, but they were not sure another Republican would win the seat when she was pegged to be IN ambassador, and Trump was forced to ask her to remain in the house. Hochul has not been popular, tho it is a heavy democrat stronghold.
I like Stefanik and thought she did a good job here.
Stefanik is fairly popular in the state, easily wins her seat, but they were not sure another Republican would win the seat when she was pegged to be IN ambassador, and Trump was forced to ask her to remain in the house. Hochul has not been popular, tho it is a heavy democrat stronghold.
I like Stefanik and thought she did a good job here.