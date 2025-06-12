Elections Can Stefanik win NY governorship?

cottagecheesefan

cottagecheesefan

In the house today, not a debate since Stefanik controls the minutes and can cut Hochul off, but Hochul seemed very uncomfortable.

Stefanik is fairly popular in the state, easily wins her seat, but they were not sure another Republican would win the seat when she was pegged to be IN ambassador, and Trump was forced to ask her to remain in the house. Hochul has not been popular, tho it is a heavy democrat stronghold.

I like Stefanik and thought she did a good job here.

 
Hope to God she can.
Hochul is a weird ass, melted wax faced demonic harpy.
and LOL at Cuomo running for mayor ffs.
he'll probably win though, remarkably.
libs/dems never learn, just like here in Oakland.
they had a qualified, Oakland born Black male with
a fucking degree in business married to a Black female professor.
but nooo.. the Left leaning constituents voted in an 82 year old Black
lady who was affiliated with the Black Panthers in the day.
Barbara Lee will continue to fuel the cities demise with her pattern of failure.
idiots.
 
Do you recall her deleting a bunch of anti Princess Papaya Pussygrabber Porcini Pecker tweets and him ditching her?
 
I found it pretty telling that a 24 year old black Dem won by a landslide in SC last week.
 
soory, have no idear who that is.
I grew up in NY and Cali, my only two points of reference.
haha, just actually watched that hearing. Stefanik slaughtered the bitch.
 
