Can someone school me on Rush

I keep seeing this band name mentioned again and again over the years, but anytime I've listened to a little something it just sounds like shitty dad rock to me
Can someone post something that they think is the epitome of Rush music, and then if I still don't like it we'll just have to accept that either you guys, or I, are a fucking wanker
