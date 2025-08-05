  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Can someone school me on Rush

I keep seeing this band name mentioned again and again over the years, but anytime I've listened to a little something it just sounds like shitty dad rock to me

Can someone post something that they think is the epitome of Rush music, and then if I still don't like it we'll just have to accept that either you guys, or I, are a fucking wanker
 
Haha see that's the bar I have for Rush, that's all I know of them
i-love-you-man-paul-rudd.gif
 
Listen to Moving Pictures first. The first side of that record is some of the greatest composed music of all time.

I'm sure that you've heard Tom Sawyer before. Hell, I think it was in that movie clip Kowboy posted.
 
Nifty lil' thread you got here, man :)
All I can say is that before I started digging into Rush, I was listening 🎧 to lots of Pink Floyd, Jethro Tull and the like - I was more interested in the psychedelic side of prog rock. I later approached Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson and their brand of exquisite prog rock and I couldn't but fall in love with the stunning Rush sound together with Wishbone Ash. "Dad rock" ? Well, I'd rather listen to Rush than any other utter rubbish like Marillion or Phish ! This last sentence says it all methinx :):)
 
@HUGHPHUG

Here you go

Listen to this with headphones or good speakers



If you dont like that then its just not for you and thats ok too.
OK yeah I get the appeal, it's not really my thing. Maybe too guitar heavy without a heavy guitar, if that makes sense.

Feels like a rock opera, I'm going to listen to the first album in full and see if can add any more gems to my collection
 
Nifty lil' thread you got here, man :)
All I can say is that before I started digging into Rush, I was listening 🎧 to lots of Pink Floyd, Jethro Tull and the like - I was more interested in the psychedelic side of prog rock. I later approached Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson and their brand of exquisite prog rock and I couldn't but fall in love with the stunning Rush sound together with Wishbone Ash. "Dad rock" ? Well, I'd rather listen to Rush than any other utter rubbish like Marillion or Phish ! This last sentence says it all methinx :):)
The dad rock thing was because the only time I've really watched them they were older dudes, dads as it were. Can't say I ever listened to Marillion or Phish either
 
