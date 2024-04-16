Can someone please explain why...

Masdival became popular for sucker punching Edward's but Karo became the most hated person overnight with his " do you know who I am bro!?" Tuf situation.

I legitimately do not understand how fans perception of fighters work. Most people are fed up with conor but he got away with lot of shit before finally getting called out for it.

Does nationality/culture play a factor in terms of an Armenian or middle eastern fighter is held to greater scrutiny?

For example Paul got kicked out of the UFC post Josh fight but conor punching old Man and:

Dana: it's an Irish bar. People get punched. Get over it!
 
With the UFC it’s clear: you sell tickets, they got your back regardless of your race or nationality.
Fans are fucking different though and yes, the hate can be for racial/cultural reason.
 
Leon didn’t get sucker punched.
He was expecting conversation and got lit up.
james-franco-wait-what.gif


It's not a sucker punch if both guys are facing each other
Oh it absolutely is.
 
Nobody cares about Leon back then. You saw how the narrative shifted when he did it to Colby.
 
Leon didn’t get sucker punched. He was expecting conversation and got lit up.

Karo was a well established fighter at that point trying to bully a less skilled fighter.
Karo mentioned that Nate told him to shut up when karo was saying he wanted to corner mannys fight in Armenian as oppose to bully the new fighter.

I think Masvidal became popular when he did the flying knee on Askren.
I dont know much about he Leon Edwards altercation, but when he sucker punched Colby he lost a lot of fans and was hated for it even to this day
Was the flying knee that shot him to stardom?

You could be right but people mention the 3 piece special.

Karo's relevance was coming to an end when I started watching MMA. Fun memory!
I remember having so much fun watching Denis Siver. Fun fact. For years it was Denis but somehow it was changed to Dennis or maybe i remember Denis for some reason.
 
Karo mentioned that Nate told him to shut up when karo was saying he wanted to corner mannys fight in Armenian as oppose to bully the new fighter.




Was the flying knee that shot him to stardom?

You could be right but people mention the 3 piece special.



I remember having so much fun watching Denis Siver. Fun fact. For years it was Denis but somehow it was changed to Dennis or maybe i remember Denis for some reason.
I believe Masvidal was somewhat popular, but it was after the Askren fight that he became really huge. He even fought for the title 2 times shortly after
 
depends on who people like

Jon Jones tackles a robber or stops grafitti --- "oh he's clearly doing it to get fans"

If Max Holloway does the same thing -- "oh my god angels do walk on earth !"
 
A sucker punch is getting punched when you weren't expecting it. It doesn't have to be from behind or otherwise blindsided.
Then that's Leon's fault for lacking situational awareness and self-defense instincts.
 
