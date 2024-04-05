Can Someone Please Explain This "Dog Cafe" Video?

I hate the idea of these and always have and have been in some. But am I seeing this clear? Once the Husky gets done with it.... Does the owner actually SWITCH the Poodle with a different one? Am I completely overthinking this, because the dog he brings in looks fresh and unscathed!? Or is the dog OK? What is going on?

- HUSKY BITES POODLE - (this isn't surprising and wouldn't have happened if the owner wasn't an idiot)

 
He may have handed a dog to someone but it would be an odd and amazing coincidence if that person happened to have such a similar dog to exchange.
Not sure if it would be possible to confirm or deny due to camera angle.

That business is wildly irresponsible to leave dogs that don't know eachother unsupervised. Particularly with such a size difference. Most dog parks separate large and small breeds and this is a perfect example of why.

Video description days the dog died.
That sucks.


It is pretty crazy how fast that happened and how it seemed completely unprovoked. The dog is a fucking PSYCHO murderer.

I can't imagine the heartbreak for the poor little dogs owner to have trusted their dog to a groomer and have it murdered. Damn.

That reinforces my choice to do all my own dog grooming.
 
Many years ago I was walking my golden mutts in Burbank CA and a bird flew into a window right in front of us, bounced off the glass and landed maybe 18 inches in front of my male doggo.

He immediately laser focus honed in on the thing and the moment the bird attempted to fly he chomped it.
One bite. CHOMP.
Then he dropped it.
Didn't shake it.
It was over quickly.

Their predatory instincts are DEEPLY ingrained.
 
Has to be because of the wolf DNA. I've seen some pretty lively huskies over the years. It's scary how quickly these larger dogs can take out other animals no problem.

I saw a "mutt type dog" get a hold of one of those little Pomeranian dogs once and it gave it a chomp and a shake and that shit was OVER. To be fair that little fucker was really testing that dog's patience..
 
This one below got wide news coverage as well. I have mad respect for this Pom pooch (even though I don't get why anyone would have a small ass dog like that)

Timestamped (top right corner of the video). Crazy it survived for a few days later.

 
