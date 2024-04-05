Can Someone Please Explain This "Dog Cafe" Video?

He may have handed a dog to someone but it would be an odd and amazing coincidence if that person happened to have such a similar dog to exchange.

Not sure if it would be possible to confirm or deny due to camera angle.



That business is wildly irresponsible to leave dogs that don't know eachother unsupervised. Particularly with such a size difference. Most dog parks separate large and small breeds and this is a perfect example of why.



Video description days the dog died.

That sucks.





It is pretty crazy how fast that happened and how it seemed completely unprovoked. The dog is a fucking PSYCHO murderer.



I can't imagine the heartbreak for the poor little dogs owner to have trusted their dog to a groomer and have it murdered. Damn.



That reinforces my choice to do all my own dog grooming.