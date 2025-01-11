Can Someone in BJJ Explain This?

I remember watching Kimbo vs Shamrock and thinking it was fixed. I assumed I was too hyped in the moment but I just watched it again. I have a black belt in BJJ (at a local chain 10th planet so probably not the best) but the position shamock had then Kimbo's defense makes no sense of how he escaped. I get Shamrock was old as hell but the man new leg attacks I'd assume he knew how to finish a rear naked choke. I love Kimbo and he seemed like a good person but it's weird.



