  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Can Someone in BJJ Explain This?

MMAProfessional

MMAProfessional

Golden Belt
@Silver
Joined
Jan 9, 2010
Messages
11,999
Reaction score
7,107
I remember watching Kimbo vs Shamrock and thinking it was fixed. I assumed I was too hyped in the moment but I just watched it again. I have a black belt in BJJ (at a local chain 10th planet so probably not the best) but the position shamock had then Kimbo's defense makes no sense of how he escaped. I get Shamrock was old as hell but the man new leg attacks I'd assume he knew how to finish a rear naked choke. I love Kimbo and he seemed like a good person but it's weird.

 
Ken Shamrock, in his later years, always fought like a doof. His fight with Rich Franklin and his 2nd fight with Tito was very wonky. Ppl were saying those fights were fixed.

I honestly don’t think it was a fix. If it was, why didn’t Bellator fix his fight with Dada 5000? That fight was awful. One of the worst fights ever displayed.
 
1:45, Ken took his hand off the top of Kimbo's head and placed it where Kimbo could easily grab it.

Ken spent many years doing pro wrasslin... you can come to your own conclusions here.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,064
Messages
56,756,049
Members
175,387
Latest member
khoulouud sehli

Share this page

Back
Top