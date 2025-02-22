Can someone help me out with this annoying issue- cross hip post when passing /half guard top

Not sure I'm following you here, I generally prefer to reverse the position and face the legs from chest to chest half guard while walking my trapped leg up until your foot is by their tailbone. At that point clear your knee from the knot and then turn back into them.



From here I'll go to 3/4 mount, or use the nearside underhook to turn back and kneecut.



If they get aggressive about trying to hand post on the knee to force it back into the knot from 3/4 mount they often expose the back in the process, I'll stay heavy on the upper body and get my chest behind their shoulder, attack the neck and then hit a gift wrap back take when their hand comes up to protect the neck. Now all that effort they spent pushing my knee back into the halfguard knot is meaningless because it's a free hook when you're on the back.