Can someone help me out with this annoying issue- cross hip post when passing /half guard top

Blue Belt
Jul 10, 2012
596
101
Hi All,

Ive asked this question on reddit before and no one really had an answer for it

Situation
  1. I'm in half guard top-chest to chest
  2. I have an underhook on my opponents right arm.
  3. I head block and look to underhook the left arm(Nearside underhook) to obtain double underhooks- my op passing situation to mount.
  4. In the process of trying to get the nearside underhook, my opponent takes his left arm and hides it/ takes it under my hip and posts on my right hip, this allows him to also turn on his side and hide his jaw from the crossface
  5. I cant obtain the remaining underhook and if I pass im running on to the ghost escape/nearside underhook escape where they spin underh.
Any ideas on how to get to that arm? I'm maybe overthinking but it seems a solid defence. Andre galvao did the same to Gordon in their match if you watch closely Gordon actually chose to go back into half guard rather than going forward on to the escape.

P.S- I was thinking of maybe far side armbar but its a risky move in no gi I feel and I like to have a slow controlling pace leading to limb isolation or mount

Thanks all
 
You can’t keep the near side under hook with them posting on your far side under hook side hip? You seem to have a good grasp of this passing system but I’m not sure why you can’t continue passing with only the near side under hook to that side so long as you post your head to the opposite side. So if you have a near side under hook on with your left arm why not push on their left knee and pass to your left, with your head posting on their right side; Shawn Williams and bj penn have some really good videos on this. I could be misunderstanding your dilemma though and you may already know what I’m talking about though
 
So I cant get the nearside underhook as they are framing under my body to my far hip, like there is not space to pummel to the underhook. I have the farside underhook and my head is on the left handside ,ready to try and pummel to the NS underhook but due to the crosship post they have I cant get it.
The only option I can see is to pass to side control and then circle to North south?

There may be some handfighting option here but I cant immediately see it
 
Oh I see. Maybe instead of fighting to pass with the upper body control it would be easier to just switch to a lower body control pass in that scenario, you could get a really deep over under pass from half guard, or another one is the double over, or body lock, you just need to sprawl or windshield wiper to get the half guard open.
 
Not sure I'm following you here, I generally prefer to reverse the position and face the legs from chest to chest half guard while walking my trapped leg up until your foot is by their tailbone. At that point clear your knee from the knot and then turn back into them.

From here I'll go to 3/4 mount, or use the nearside underhook to turn back and kneecut.

If they get aggressive about trying to hand post on the knee to force it back into the knot from 3/4 mount they often expose the back in the process, I'll stay heavy on the upper body and get my chest behind their shoulder, attack the neck and then hit a gift wrap back take when their hand comes up to protect the neck. Now all that effort they spent pushing my knee back into the halfguard knot is meaningless because it's a free hook when you're on the back.
 
Not sure I'm following you here, I generally prefer to reverse the position and face the legs from chest to chest half guard while walking my trapped leg up until your foot is by their tailbone. At that point clear your knee from the knot and then turn back into them.

From here I'll go to 3/4 mount, or use the nearside underhook to turn back and kneecut.

If they get aggressive about trying to hand post on the knee to force it back into the knot from 3/4 mount they often expose the back in the process, I'll stay heavy on the upper body and get my chest behind their shoulder, attack the neck and then hit a gift wrap back take when their hand comes up to protect the neck. Now all that effort they spent pushing my knee back into the halfguard knot is meaningless because it's a free hook when you're on the back.
I sometimes have problems getting rolled over my back side in that position. Is this a weight distribution issue; do you hook the leg with your arm while walking your foot to the tailbone? And do you prefer to go over their arm or under in their armpit?
 
I sometimes have problems getting rolled over my back side in that position. Is this a weight distribution issue;
100% weight distribution. Far side arm will either be a crossface pushing their chin away from you with shoulder pressure or cross the midline and use it as an elbow wedge into the armpit.

If it's mma, far side arm is your striking tool. Near side arm is fighting to not give up the underhook and farside arm is punching them in the fucking face. Don't forget your short elbows.

With your free knee I want you to shelf their hip when looking for the pass . Keep it from touching the ground. (base it out when striking but don't give up an underhook on your leg) MMA or bjj, do not give up an underhook on your far leg. It's probably my favorite way to get from bottom half to slx and a heel hook or ankle lock. They can also just technical standup with the single leg.

Look up Danaher's free clips on half guard passing on youtube.
 
100% weight distribution. Far side arm will either be a crossface pushing their chin away from the you with shoulder pressure or cross the midline and use it as an elbow wedge into the armpit.

If it's mma, far side arm is your striking tool. Near side arm is fighting to not give up the underhook and farside arm is punching them in the fucking face. Don't forget your short elbows.

With your free knee I want you to shelf their hip. Keep it from touching the ground.

Look up Danaher's free clips on half guard passing on youtube.
Awesome, thank you sir I’m gonna give this a try and watch some of danahers videos on it tonight
 
Hi All,

Ive asked this question on reddit before and no one really had an answer for it

Situation
  1. I'm in half guard top-chest to chest
  2. I have an underhook on my opponents right arm.
  3. I head block and look to underhook the left arm(Nearside underhook) to obtain double underhooks- my op passing situation to mount.
  4. In the process of trying to get the nearside underhook, my opponent takes his left arm and hides it/ takes it under my hip and posts on my right hip, this allows him to also turn on his side and hide his jaw from the crossface
  5. I cant obtain the remaining underhook and if I pass im running on to the ghost escape/nearside underhook escape where they spin underh.
Any ideas on how to get to that arm? I'm maybe overthinking but it seems a solid defence. Andre galvao did the same to Gordon in their match if you watch closely Gordon actually chose to go back into half guard rather than going forward on to the escape.

P.S- I was thinking of maybe far side armbar but its a risky move in no gi I feel and I like to have a slow controlling pace leading to limb isolation or mount.
Thanks all
Break their post by circling your right knee towards their head or peeling their wrist away. If they turn on their side, switch your base slightly towards their legs while keeping chest pressure to prevent the ghost escape. If the underhook isn’t available, control their head with a deep crossface to flatten them. Alternatively, use a leg staple to trap their bottom leg before passing, or if their arm is buried deep, look for a back take. Prioritize control and pressure before advancing to avoid scrambles.
 
