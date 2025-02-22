Can someone help me out with this annoying issue- cross hip post when passing /half guard top

Hi All,
Ive asked this question on reddit before and no one really had an answer for it
Situation
- I'm in half guard top-chest to chest
- I have an underhook on my opponents right arm.
- I head block and look to underhook the left arm(Nearside underhook) to obtain double underhooks- my op passing situation to mount.
- In the process of trying to get the nearside underhook, my opponent takes his left arm and hides it/ takes it under my hip and posts on my right hip, this allows him to also turn on his side and hide his jaw from the crossface
- I cant obtain the remaining underhook and if I pass im running on to the ghost escape/nearside underhook escape where they spin underh.
P.S- I was thinking of maybe far side armbar but its a risky move in no gi I feel and I like to have a slow controlling pace leading to limb isolation or mount
Thanks all