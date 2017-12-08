Can someone explain to me the Erik Silva joke meme?

giphy.gif
 
Announcers kept calling him a young prospect, despite the fact that he's been around for ages and was near 30 years old.
 
Him, along with Till and Perry are my prospects to watch for 2018.
 
He’s a young kid. Only 20 years old. The kid’s got a bright future. He’ll be the next big thing in the next 5 years
 
it never was and never will be as funny as the many variations of "i saw BJ at the Las Vegas airport"
 
Well to make it short, he's the Artem Lobov of prospects.
 
calisoul said:
Im not a noob and I dont get it either. By the way, Brandon Vera is going to be LHW and HW champion.
Click to expand...
I think Gan McGee will beat him. He has too much range for Vera.
 
I heard he bangs all the ring girls
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,423
Messages
56,712,604
Members
175,369
Latest member
YASINSAMAREH

Share this page

Back
Top