  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Can someone explain to me how Max still has the BMF belt?

P

prime_lobov

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jul 5, 2024
Messages
725
Reaction score
1,434
First of all, I get that it isn’t a “real” belt. But what I don’t understand is how it’s a belt at all if you don’t lose it when you lose? And you don’t gain the belt by beating the guy currently holding it? As far as I’m aware:

- At UFC 300, Max wins the BMF belt by brutally knocking out the then-titleholder Justin Gaethje. This is logical and makes sense.
- At UFC 308, Max is brutally knocked out by Ilia Topuria. Somehow Max retains the belt. This is where he logic breaks down.
- At UFC 318, Max will fight Dustin Poirier. Does the belt change hands based on the result of this fight?

Poirier is retiring after 318, so does this mean that Max can get knocked out for a 2nd time in a row and just keep the belt? It seems extremely dumb to have the supposed BMF belt not change hands when the current titleholder is knocked cold.
 
prime_lobov said:
First of all, I get that it isn’t a “real” belt. But what I don’t understand is how it’s a belt at all if you don’t lose it when you lose? And you don’t gain the belt by beating the guy currently holding it? As far as I’m aware:

- At UFC 300, Max wins the BMF belt by brutally knocking out the then-titleholder Justin Gaethje. This is logical and makes sense.
- At UFC 308, Max is brutally knocked out by Ilia Topuria. Somehow Max retains the belt. This is where he logic breaks down.
- At UFC 318, Max will fight Dustin Poirier. Does the belt change hands based on the result of this fight?

Poirier is retiring after 318, so does this mean that Max can get knocked out for a 2nd time in a row and just keep the belt? It seems extremely dumb to have the supposed BMF belt not change hands when the current titleholder is knocked cold.
Click to expand...
Topuria has it now. He won it when he pointed to the center of the ring and Holloway refused. He further cemented it when he KO'd Max later in the fight. It would be embarrassing for Holloway to even claim to hold that belt.
 
Didn’t Masvidal have to give his belt to Holloway or am I remembering it wrong?
 
Because Dana decides when its on the line. There is probably some unwritten rule that the fight will be a pure slugfest. no takedowns or sub attempts. no wall n stall. just heavy kicks and punches.

ilia had 2 takedowns on max during their fight and like 0:45 control time
 
Eric Silva 2.0 said:
Topuria has it now. He won it when he pointed to the center of the ring and Holloway refused. He further cemented it when he KO'd Max later in the fight. It would be embarrassing for Holloway to even claim to hold that belt.
Click to expand...
That would make sense. But the UFC seems to be promoting the 318 main event as having the BMF belt on the line.
 
humdizzle said:
Because Dana decides when its on the line. There is probably some unwritten rule that the fight will be a pure slugfest. no takedowns or sub attempts. no wall n stall. just heavy kicks and punches.

ilia had 2 takedowns on max during their fight and like 0:45 control time
Click to expand...
Ilia called for the slugfest and Max bitched out. Shouldn’t that be automatic forfeiture?
 
Really, dude?

It’s not real, or lineal.

The UFC has to say the specific fight is a BMF fight (Pathetic as fuck). But they sold an MSG ppv. Based on the strength of Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz was supposed to be some really badass shit.

Jones was probably hiding somewhere, and didn’t want to fight at HOME.

Apparently you believed it was a real thing?
 
TempleoftheDog said:
Really, dude?

It’s not real, or lineal.

The UFC has to say the specific fight is a BMF fight (Pathetic as fuck). But they sold an MSG ppv. Based on the strength of Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz was supposed to be some really badass shit.

Jones was probably hiding somewhere, and didn’t want to fight at HOME.

Apparently you believed it was a real thing?
Click to expand...
Read the first sentence of my post. I know it isn’t “real.” The issue is that it doesn’t make sense even as a fake belt now that it seems to have nothing to do with being a BMF or winning and losing MMA fights.
 
Who ever said being the baddest mother fucker was always about winning ? It's simply who is the baddest, Max wins the fights by being a bad mother fucker from start to finish even when he's getting wrecked he goes out on his shield.

In theory if you were a bad enough mother fucker inside the octagon you could retain the belt perpetually without winning any fights
 
prime_lobov said:
Ilia called for the slugfest and Max bitched out. Shouldn’t that be automatic forfeiture?
Click to expand...

i would agree. max should have forfeited it.

if we are getting into details, then the lineal BMF champ is: Masvidal -> Usman -> Leon -> Belal -> Jack Della.

Then for LW its: gaethje -> holloway -> topuria

whats interesting is that if islam wins he would get the lineal bmf belt from Jack. And if Topuria wins he would still have it from holloway... setting up a unification of two double champs each holding a legit claim to the BMF belt.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ArtardFiesta
Why didn't max put the BMF belt on the line against Ilia?
2
Replies
30
Views
484
fedorthegoat777
fedorthegoat777

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,124
Messages
57,579,544
Members
175,753
Latest member
buttcrack

Share this page

Back
Top