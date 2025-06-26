Can someone explain to me how Max still has the BMF belt?

First of all, I get that it isn’t a “real” belt. But what I don’t understand is how it’s a belt at all if you don’t lose it when you lose? And you don’t gain the belt by beating the guy currently holding it? As far as I’m aware:



- At UFC 300, Max wins the BMF belt by brutally knocking out the then-titleholder Justin Gaethje. This is logical and makes sense.

- At UFC 308, Max is brutally knocked out by Ilia Topuria. Somehow Max retains the belt. This is where he logic breaks down.

- At UFC 318, Max will fight Dustin Poirier. Does the belt change hands based on the result of this fight?



Poirier is retiring after 318, so does this mean that Max can get knocked out for a 2nd time in a row and just keep the belt? It seems extremely dumb to have the supposed BMF belt not change hands when the current titleholder is knocked cold.