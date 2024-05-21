Sometimes when I am at the gym I catch what is on the televisions. Last night I happened to watch a little bit of TMZ.If I'm not mistaken, this show is just about a group of people hating on people who are more attractive and successful than they are.I imagine the show originated in an office, where a group of miserable co workers would regularly sit around a table and hate on people. One day someone came up with the bold idea to turn their daily meetings into a TV show. One person said "no respectable network would air these trashy conversations" and then someone else said "that is why Fox exists".