Television Can someone explain TMZ to me?

mixmastermo

mixmastermo

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Jul 28, 2009
Messages
7,272
Reaction score
7,078
Sometimes when I am at the gym I catch what is on the televisions. Last night I happened to watch a little bit of TMZ.

If I'm not mistaken, this show is just about a group of people hating on people who are more attractive and successful than they are.

I imagine the show originated in an office, where a group of miserable co workers would regularly sit around a table and hate on people. One day someone came up with the bold idea to turn their daily meetings into a TV show. One person said "no respectable network would air these trashy conversations" and then someone else said "that is why Fox exists".

x480
 
mixmastermo said:
Sometimes when I am at the gym I catch what is on the televisions. Last night I happened to watch a little bit of TMZ.

If I'm not mistaken, this show is just about a group of people hating on people who are more attractive and successful than they are.

I imagine the show originated in an office, where a group of miserable co workers would regularly sit around a table and hate on people. One day someone came up with the bold idea to turn their daily meetings into a TV show. One person said "no respectable network would air these trashy conversations" and then someone else said "that is why Fox exists".

x480
Click to expand...

I have never seen it, but I guess it exists as a counterpoint to all the shows like Cribs and The Kardashians, which are for people that worship those who are more attractive and successful than themselves.

If I had to choose between the two, I'd definitely put myself more in the hater camp.
 
I worked in a building sometime ago that had BuzzFeed on one of its floors, it was mostly staffed by children.

It was a weird company........
 
It is a show version of those tabloids you used to see in the check out lines. That’s all it is. Bunch of people talking about other’s bad choices, or just making shit up. For people with nothing really going on in their own lives.
 
They are a pretty garbage outlet. Best to avoid the cancer to your brain.
 
so basically the show is the ''it's not the size that matters it's how you use it'' of television
 
ObsoleteSoul said:
It is a show version of those tabloids you used to see in the check out lines. That’s all it is. Bunch of people talking about other’s bad choices, or just making shit up. For people with nothing really going on in their own lives.
Click to expand...
<seedat><LikeReally5>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,645
Messages
55,577,409
Members
174,827
Latest member
JonSable

Share this page

Back
Top