Can someone explain the Yan/Weiling end of the first round situation?

might have been hard for the ref to tell if she was out


lol but for real from what i remember she still looked like he was grimacing and fighting toughing it out. but that was just her body doing weird shit since she was out. you can stop the fight after the bell when she is back with it. maybe she was just partially out and not completely, you have to give them the benefit of the doubt, especially in a title fight

the ground and pound in the next round should have definitely stopped it though
 
If you're in a deep choke, you can survive it, then get woozy or even go out from the blood rush after it's let go. I think this was the situation for Merab and I need to review it but it seemed to be situation here too. Seeming finished between rounds definitely should be more fully evaluated by a doc, but it's still more ref discretion on it continuing to the next round and not necessarily being called as a finish. Though, if a fighter is fully out, I'm not sure there are many good situations for them to be allowed to continue afterwards, whether that was technically within the round or not
 
Because she doesn't speak English it added to the clusterfuck - Herzog could've asked her basic questions (i.e. "are you OK/where are you?") if she did, instead he had to just gauge it off her body language.

Still should've stopped it but I can see why it was such a confusing moment.
 
She wasn't unconscious, and while she was clearly fading from the blood choke, once the choke isn't on anymore then full function returns in like 30 seconds
 
TGArthur said:
I was partly hammered, but why did that not end in first round submission?

Was it because she was able to stand up at the end of the round even though she was clearly out?
Click to expand...
Yeah I am glad that Weili ended up winning anyways, because I felt it should've been stopped after round 1. Weili woke her up when she pushed her off of her seemingly and the ref was like "well I guess she's good to go" and the corner even had to "wake her up", which is a sign imo that the fighter should've probably been done.
 
Reminds me of an Invicta fight where someone got choked unconscious at the very end of the fight and ended up winning a decision
 
Yeah she was choked unconscious and somehow someway got up after the bell rang. Fight should have been over right then and there.
 
It was right on the edge, to where it required a ref decision as to whether she had been choked out or not.

He chose that she was not out.

That stumble step may have been enough, or a close look at her limbs the last second before Weili let go.

Could have gone the other way.
But it didnt.
 
Close call. Either way is dependable.
As a Weili I had bias to end the fight since she couldn't make it to her corner on her own (as I believe she was helped).
As a fan of the fight game..I can understand giving the fighter a chance until its undoubted that she can't continue.

It only helped Yan and her rep as a fighter more after this fight.
Good call.
 
Herzog dropped the ball twice in that fight with the choke and the ground n pound in the 2nd round shouldve been stopped.
 
Normally I think it should have been a stoppage because she was clearly unconscious. But did anyone catch that Weili held the choke for like a second longer after the bell rang?

I feel like it would be impossible to tell if that one second affected her going out or not, so it’s only fair to let her recover.
Idk, that’s just what I saw when watching it
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,579
Messages
55,428,188
Members
174,774
Latest member
Judoka_Noob

Share this page

Back
Top