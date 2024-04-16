Can someone explain the Yan/Weiling end of the first round situation?

If you're in a deep choke, you can survive it, then get woozy or even go out from the blood rush after it's let go. I think this was the situation for Merab and I need to review it but it seemed to be situation here too. Seeming finished between rounds definitely should be more fully evaluated by a doc, but it's still more ref discretion on it continuing to the next round and not necessarily being called as a finish. Though, if a fighter is fully out, I'm not sure there are many good situations for them to be allowed to continue afterwards, whether that was technically within the round or not