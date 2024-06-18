Dipper Don...I mean Trump has millions of supporters, yet for all the life of me I can't understand why. He's not intelligent, in fact he's a total dumbass. I know for a fact I'm far, far, more intelligent than him. Unlike him I know that you can't cure Covid by injecting bleach into my veins, I know you can't nuke a hurricane, and I know there wasn't airports in the Revolutionary War.

He's not well spoken or charming. Every time he talks he sounds like the bumbling retarded he is.

Dude isn't even good looking. He looks like an orange thumb with hair on it.

On top of all that he's a narcissist, a pathological liar, a fake Christian, a racist white supremacist, a scam artist, a fraud, a rapist (that's why he has to pay his victim $83 million) and now a convicted felon.

"But Biden old doh" so is Trump, he's only a couple years younger than Biden and he has shown signs of mental decline as well. And while Biden has admittedly had his fair share of senior moments, at least he doesn't shit in a dipper lmao.

So tell me, MAGA chuds, what is it about this "man" you just find oh so irresistibl?