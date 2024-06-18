  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Opinion Can someone explain the appeal of Dipper Don...er I mean Trump? I don't get it.

Allosaurus Fragillis

Allosaurus Fragillis

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Oct 10, 2020
Messages
581
Reaction score
534
Dipper Don...I mean Trump has millions of supporters, yet for all the life of me I can't understand why. He's not intelligent, in fact he's a total dumbass. I know for a fact I'm far, far, more intelligent than him. Unlike him I know that you can't cure Covid by injecting bleach into my veins, I know you can't nuke a hurricane, and I know there wasn't airports in the Revolutionary War.
He's not well spoken or charming. Every time he talks he sounds like the bumbling retarded he is.
Dude isn't even good looking. He looks like an orange thumb with hair on it.
On top of all that he's a narcissist, a pathological liar, a fake Christian, a racist white supremacist, a scam artist, a fraud, a rapist (that's why he has to pay his victim $83 million) and now a convicted felon.
"But Biden old doh" so is Trump, he's only a couple years younger than Biden and he has shown signs of mental decline as well. And while Biden has admittedly had his fair share of senior moments, at least he doesn't shit in a dipper lmao.
So tell me, MAGA chuds, what is it about this "man" you just find oh so irresistibl?
 
giphy.gif
 
Allosaurus Fragillis said:
Dipper Don...I mean Trump has millions of supporters, yet for all the life of me I can't understand why. He's not intelligent, in fact he's a total dumbass. I know for a fact I'm far, far, more intelligent than him. Unlike him I know that you can't cure Covid by injecting bleach into my veins, I know you can't nuke a hurricane, and I know there wasn't airports in the Revolutionary War.
He's not well spoken or charming. Every time he talks he sounds like the bumbling retarded he is.
Dude isn't even good looking. He looks like an orange thumb with hair on it.
On top of all that he's a narcissist, a pathological liar, a fake Christian, a racist white supremacist, a scam artist, a fraud, a rapist (that's why he has to pay his victim $83 million) and now a convicted felon.
"But Biden old doh" so is Trump, he's only a couple years younger than Biden and he has shown signs of mental decline as well. And while Biden has admittedly had his fair share of senior moments, at least he doesn't shit in a dipper lmao.
So tell me, MAGA chuds, what is it about this "man" you just find oh so irresistibl?
Click to expand...

It’s diaper not dipper you fucking moron
 
Generally speaking and respectfully speaking, Trump Supporters are actual broke fucktards that are too stupid to see that Trump doesn't give the slightest shit about them.

Part of it is also living through him, they see a greasy fat looking stooge like themselves having sex with the "traditional" women of their dreams so they feel the moral need to defend him like no tommorow.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,629
Messages
55,708,181
Members
174,906
Latest member
bakedboy

Share this page

Back
Top