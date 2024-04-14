Can someone explain "seasons" to me?

The only game I've ever played with them before is BF2042. I never paid for any of them (to my knowledge) but I see games with "season 1 pass" as pre-order bonuses. So they cost more money than the base game? What happens if I don't buy it? Can I still play with people who did? Does It vary by game?

Edit: I get that they're additional content I'm more asking about how the pay works.
 
Depends on the game I think

Only games I play that have seasons are COD and Diablo 4. In both of those you can play the seasonal content but you won't unlock any of the gear or cosmetics you can earn with the passes. You'll also have to live with the shame that everyone else will think you are a lesser human being.
 
Well in the spring everything blooms. It's nice and pretty. In the summer you turn on your AC really high. In the fall all the leaves turn orange and red, and then after all that Santa comes and gives you presents.

Rinse and repeat, about 75 times, then you DIE
 
I live in Vegas. The only one of those that happens is the AC
 
Differs by title but in oversight, every player by virtue of playing plays the current season.

Seasons can often be looked at as development cycles in a game. While always having a distinct theme, season n introduces this (permanent) mechanic going forward, that patch, all new faction, [enter weapon here]...whatever. Seasons oftentimes build on one another to this end but can also undo a change if something from a previous cycle proves unpopular or devs want to shake meta up and keep play fresh.

Only players who own the BP will earn that season's (exclusive) premium rewards; if it's a two-tier pass, all players unlock any freemium rewards for that season without having to own the BP.

Once a BP is over, so are the chances of obtaining that season's drip (items on offer).

If you are all in on a game, BPs are (usually) cool. For longer-running games, it's also a passive flex to show you've been a part of the journey since back when by having this patch or vanity item, that one Y1 event skin et cetera.
 
In ranked based PvP, game seasons are used to soft reset ranks to combat rank inflation. PvE game seasons are used monetize newly developed content. Both are used as a tactic to entice former and retain current players.

BF2042 while a PvP game uses the PvE model.
 
