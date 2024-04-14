Can someone explain "seasons" to me?

Differs by title but in oversight, every player by virtue of playing plays the current season.



Seasons can often be looked at as development cycles in a game. While always having a distinct theme, season n introduces this (permanent) mechanic going forward, that patch, all new faction, [enter weapon here]...whatever. Seasons oftentimes build on one another to this end but can also undo a change if something from a previous cycle proves unpopular or devs want to shake meta up and keep play fresh.



Only players who own the BP will earn that season's (exclusive) premium rewards; if it's a two-tier pass, all players unlock any freemium rewards for that season without having to own the BP.



Once a BP is over, so are the chances of obtaining that season's drip (items on offer).



If you are all in on a game, BPs are (usually) cool. For longer-running games, it's also a passive flex to show you've been a part of the journey since back when by having this patch or vanity item, that one Y1 event skin et cetera.