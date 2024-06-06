Can somebody explain WTF is up with this card?

StonedLemur
Chief of Sherbro Island
@plutonium
- Joined
- Dec 1, 2021
- Messages
- 54,008
- Reaction score
- 88,390
First ever Week Long Card
First ever Week Long Card
You're not helping, even though I'm laughin lol
We're going to need a big ass season of contender series to fill this bad boy
That’s all I got brother, you're going to have to call Dana on this one
I just said that you nut...its the same card.It’s showing June 8, and June 15. Look at the dates.
Its under the same card on the siteYou know you posted 2 different cards right?
ufc fight night is now ufc fight week
make sure to bring extra clothes and your razor to the event.
ufc will provide one free water bottle and a sleeping bag
Yeah somethings messed up. I was just putting the weigh-in thread together and this is what is listed for the prelims. Gonna be a long night boys
Google is using its AI to give you these search results.Main card says June 8th
View attachment 1046686
And the prelim card says June 15th
View attachment 1046687
And its showing like 26 fights on the card.
What gives here?
Thanks in advance you beautiful bastads