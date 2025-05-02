Can Rousimar Palhares be considered one of the best MMA grapplers ever?

DanDragon Machi

DanDragon Machi

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
1,092
Reaction score
839
I mean, sub Fitch and Shields is not a joke
I can remember he losing a MMA fight in ground
 
Toquinho’s a beast, but he did lose to Belcher on the ground.
 
dude was basically a functional yoel romero with a gas tank. lower fight iq then yoel though.
 
The J0ker said:
Toquinho’s a beast, but he did lose to Belcher on the ground.
Click to expand...
Not by submission but by bludgeoning. But yes, you're entirely correct.

In terms of an offensive submission game I'd certainly rank him near the top of the heap, but the eye gouging that kept him alive against Shields when Jake was in the mount will never cease to curtail any praise I might wanna give the guy.

And the numerous ACL's he's destroyed after the tap.
 
Absolutely. I would have loved to see prime Palhares against Dagestani wrestlers. With a higher IQ and an ability to have a second plan he would have been nearly unbeatable.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,730
Messages
57,241,360
Members
175,599
Latest member
Petey_My_Heart

Share this page

Back
Top