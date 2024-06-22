Can Roman Dildoze make any noise at LHW?

DiazSlap
I really thought Roman was going to be a title contender but he seems to have regressed at Xtreme Couture…
Now he is moving up to face perennial gate-keeper Anthony Smith…
Don’t know if a victory over Smith does much for Roman’s career but a loss would really plummet his future.
Roman is also 35 and probably only had 1-2 years to make any noise, realistically.
