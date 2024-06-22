  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Can Roman Dildoze make any noise at LHW?

DiazSlap

DiazSlap

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Apr 14, 2024
Messages
275
Reaction score
547
I really thought Roman was going to be a title contender but he seems to have regressed at Xtreme Couture…


Now he is moving up to face perennial gate-keeper Anthony Smith…

Don’t know if a victory over Smith does much for Roman’s career but a loss would really plummet his future.


Roman is also 35 and probably only had 1-2 years to make any noise, realistically.
 
No he’s too old. Respect to him for stepping up though I hope he gets paid.
 
Gabe said:
No he’s too old. Respect to him for stepping up though I hope he gets paid.
Click to expand...
He seems like the kinda of guy that enjoys fighting no matter who they put in front of him.
 
He's fighting at MW now. He's only back at LHW because it's short notice.
 
He has no wrestling. It's just not good enough.
 
DiazSlap said:
I really thought Roman was going to be a title contender but he seems to have regressed at Xtreme Couture…


Now he is moving up to face perennial gate-keeper Anthony Smith…

Don’t know if a victory over Smith does much for Roman’s career but a loss would really plummet his future.


Roman is also 35 and probably only had 1-2 years to make any noise, realistically.
Click to expand...
Roman Dildoz? Sounds kinky
 
DiazSlap said:
No kidding…thanks for the breaking news buddeh….🙄
Click to expand...
why be rude....it was a valid point even if it was an obvious one. the guy is coming off a loss to marvin in 2024, its more likely than not that he's not gonna do too hot with the extra padding and he's on the older side so its not like he has 10 yrs in the tank to rebound.
 
filthybliss said:
why be rude....it was a valid point even if it was an obvious one. the guy is coming off a loss to marvin in 2024, its more likely than not that he's not gonna do too hot with the extra padding and he's on the older side so its not like he has 10 yrs in the tank to rebound.
Click to expand...
Because that guy is obviously a moron that likes to post in every thread. Don’t think he ever is not on Sherdog.

Kind of sad really….buddeh.
 
DiazSlap said:
Because that guy is obviously a moron that like to post in every thread. Don’t think he ever is not on Sherdog.
Click to expand...
Lol I know a lot more about MMA than you. I feel like I probably know a lot more about everything than you. Sit down.

So again, what was your previous banned account?
 
DiazSlap said:
Because that guy is obviously a moron that like to post in every thread. Don’t think he ever is not on Sherdog.
Click to expand...
he just answered your question...he wasn't sarcastic or anything. why you getting all rude over him posting.....he likes to talk about mma like the rest of us, there ain't a crime there....I have not noticed him being snarky out of the blue so I don't see an issue
 
Doubt it. Think he's looked pretty mediocre at middleweight until he found that crazy sweep against Hermansson. From memory Hermansson was well on his way to win that.
 
filthybliss said:
he just answered your question...he wasn't sarcastic or anything. why you getting all rude over him posting.....he likes to talk about mma like the rest of us, there ain't a crime there....I have noticed him being snarky out of the blue so I don't see an issue
Click to expand...
I probably hurt his feelings at some point and he holds a grudge.
 
filthybliss said:
he just answered your question...he wasn't sarcastic or anything. why you getting all rude over him posting.....he likes to talk about mma like the rest of us, there ain't a crime there....I have noticed him being snarky out of the blue so I don't see an issue
Click to expand...
Defend your man
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,928
Messages
55,727,001
Members
174,912
Latest member
welcome2dajungle

Share this page

Back
Top