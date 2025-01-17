  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Can Renato Moicano Pull Off An Upset vs Islam?!

He was already training for a similar style.

Anyone think he can win?! Stylistically he has a great ground game and ok striking..
 
I am very excited for this fight and just as much as Arman. I think Moicano is gonna be very competitive and give Islam a tough fight. I wont be surprised if there is an upset.
 
Highly doubt it. I can't Imagine he'll be a better grappler than Islam. Nor do I think he's a better striker. On top of that moicano has been chinny
 
Can we be sure he can't afford to lose this time after UFC pays him to step up short notice? Might be his first loss in a while.
 
I hope not. This is my First fight officially cheering for Islam.
 
9YUP.mp4
 
Renato Moicano is going to welcome inaugurate President Trump in the Octagon. Islam's worst nightmare just came true.
 
This fight is a joke, completely deflated the entire event for me.

Any of you giving Moicano a chance are crazy, dude is gonna get steamrolled.
I also have that feeling...moicano won't have the time to see anything.
 
Short notice replacement, but he was training to fight on the same card, its not a bad position to be in, its not like he would absolutely be a different fighter only if he trained to fight Islam instead.

Can he pull the upset? Absolutely, he is a much wilder matchup imo and not a bad replacement fight for the fans, unless you are a Tsarukyan fan.
 
