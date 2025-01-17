Can Renato Moicano Pull Off An Upset vs Islam?!

Remember when he fought RDA unprepared?He was already training for a similar style.
Anyone think he can win?! Stylistically he has a great ground game and ok striking..
This is a bit different with Moicano have trained to fight on this card and in shape.Remember when he fought RDA unprepared?
That was just regular old Renato Carneiro.Remember when he fought RDA unprepared?
I also have that feeling...moicano won't have the time to see anything.This fight is a joke, completely deflated the entire event for me.
Any of you giving Moicano a chance are crazy, dude is gonna get steamrolled.