Can prime Brock Lesnar beat any HW to ever exist in MMA?

I would say no. His ground game is good but not great, and his striking is pretty bad. He was able to overwhelm Herring (past his prime I think) and Mir with his size and strength, but it's not enough to consistently work on everyone in UFC history.





I dont think Brock can realsitically beat someone like OVereem, even taking into account Overeem gets upset a lot. I dont see how he beats Cain or JDS. Don't think he can take down prime Ngannou and finish him before Ngannou puts together some combos that really get Lesnar backing up.



I would have loved for Nog to fight Brock back then - at least right before he started declining. I think in a 5 rounder Nogueira submits him, but 3 rounder might gets decisioned. Werdum flat out outgrapples Lesnar.



Barnett? DC? Jones? I think their combination of wresting and grappling is too much - they all can out strike Lesnar easily despite it not being their specialties.







Fedor could end up like the fight with Bigfoot Silva, but if I can recall the problem was Fedor couldn't really hurt Silva. I'm not sure if Lesnar can take that type of punishment even with his size. Fedor still has enough fire power to put down Tim Sylvia. I think Fedor beats him, but I guess Lesnar "could" beat him. He could def takedown Fedor.



Randy in his prime I think would be a hard fight for Brock too, he wouldn't get knocked out like that if he were younger. Lesnar "could" beat him, but I'm just highlighting Lesnar was far from unbeatable. Even smaller guys would be 50/50 or 60/40 threats to him.