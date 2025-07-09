Can prime Brock Lesnar beat any HW to ever exist in MMA?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Was Brock in his prime when he fought Cain?
If not how would prime Lesnar do against Cain?
Or how about HW Jon Jones?
Or the greatest Fedor?
There this mythical aura about Lesnar on here.
I honestly think he'd lose to Cain 9 out of 10 times.
Fedor would be a close fight, just because of Lesnar size. But if Fedor tags Brock quickly it will be lights out.
As for Ngannou. I think Ngannou beats the shit out of him. Ngannou take down defence is a lot better.
Stipe would be a very close fight.
As for Big Nog he'd find a way to submit Brock.
Jon Jones would probably annihilate Brock.
And Tom Aspinall would beat Brock also.
Oh yeah Ubereem will always be a hard fight for Brock.
That's just my two cents, take it or leave it. lol
