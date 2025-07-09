Can prime Brock Lesnar beat any HW to ever exist in MMA?

Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
37,735
Reaction score
51,619
Was Brock in his prime when he fought Cain?

If not how would prime Lesnar do against Cain?

Or how about HW Jon Jones?

Or the greatest Fedor?

There this mythical aura about Lesnar on here.

I honestly think he'd lose to Cain 9 out of 10 times.

Fedor would be a close fight, just because of Lesnar size. But if Fedor tags Brock quickly it will be lights out.

As for Ngannou. I think Ngannou beats the shit out of him. Ngannou take down defence is a lot better.

Stipe would be a very close fight.

As for Big Nog he'd find a way to submit Brock.

Jon Jones would probably annihilate Brock.

And Tom Aspinall would beat Brock also.

Oh yeah Ubereem will always be a hard fight for Brock.

That's just my two cents, take it or leave it. lol
 
Brock lacked the skill set, IQ, and resilience necessary to beat the likes of Fedor and Big Nog. That's just for starters. Cormier would neutralise Lesnar's strengths and finish him. Werdum would be a bad match up for him too.
 
Prime Bob Sapp powerbombs Lesnar and sends him back to pro-wrastlin'!!
<damn>
 
I would say no. His ground game is good but not great, and his striking is pretty bad. He was able to overwhelm Herring (past his prime I think) and Mir with his size and strength, but it's not enough to consistently work on everyone in UFC history.


I dont think Brock can realsitically beat someone like OVereem, even taking into account Overeem gets upset a lot. I dont see how he beats Cain or JDS. Don't think he can take down prime Ngannou and finish him before Ngannou puts together some combos that really get Lesnar backing up.

I would have loved for Nog to fight Brock back then - at least right before he started declining. I think in a 5 rounder Nogueira submits him, but 3 rounder might gets decisioned. Werdum flat out outgrapples Lesnar.

Barnett? DC? Jones? I think their combination of wresting and grappling is too much - they all can out strike Lesnar easily despite it not being their specialties.



Fedor could end up like the fight with Bigfoot Silva, but if I can recall the problem was Fedor couldn't really hurt Silva. I'm not sure if Lesnar can take that type of punishment even with his size. Fedor still has enough fire power to put down Tim Sylvia. I think Fedor beats him, but I guess Lesnar "could" beat him. He could def takedown Fedor.

Randy in his prime I think would be a hard fight for Brock too, he wouldn't get knocked out like that if he were younger. Lesnar "could" beat him, but I'm just highlighting Lesnar was far from unbeatable. Even smaller guys would be 50/50 or 60/40 threats to him.
 
There’s a reason Jones avoided any big heavyweights with grappling. I think Brock would have bulldozed him. Being a LHW with no KO power is a horrible strategy at HW, even if you are the highest IQ fighter ever.
 
ThaiSexPills said:
There’s a reason Jones avoided any big heavyweights with grappling. I think Brock would have bulldozed him. Being a LHW with no KO power is a horrible strategy at HW, even if you are the highest IQ fighter ever.
Click to expand...
Jones stopped nearly every opponent he had when he was in his prime. Might not have one punch KO power but he can break down guys pretty easily, including DC who would easily beat Brock Lesnar.

Jon Jones didn't avoid any HW with grappling, he just avoided fighting at HW in general. Ngannou was the champion and not a grappler and Jones didn't fight him either.

Jones never struggled against grapplers. He struggles against guys with good boxing.
 
No

laughter.gif
 
Doctor Grudge said:
Jones stopped nearly every opponent he had when he was in his prime. Might not have one punch KO power but he can break down guys pretty easily, including DC who would easily beat Brock Lesnar.

Jon Jones didn't avoid any HW with grappling, he just avoided fighting at HW in general. Ngannou was the champion and not a grappler and Jones didn't fight him either.

Jones never struggled against grapplers. He struggles against guys with good boxing.
Click to expand...
Jones never broke down the bigger man. He excelled when he was able to bully guys. I don’t think his game would translate against a big guy who can grapple like brock or Curtis Blaydes. Jon is a better grappler than a striker but him in top shape in his prime is a good 60-65 pounds less than Brock who is a high level wrestler.

Jon avoided bigger guys for a reason. The Reyes and Santos fights along with the first Gustafsson fights all made him look human. That’s why he was scared of rampage in the lead up and why he retired to avoid Tom. He’s still one of the best to ever do it but I don’t think his game would translate well to HW. He has much more of a chance against prime Brock than he would say prime JDS pre Cain though.
 
No. For such a giant dude, he did not react well when getting hit.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,500
Messages
57,535,624
Members
175,741
Latest member
darealearth

Share this page

Back
Top