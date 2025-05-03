Can perfection ever become reality?

  • Yes, absolutely.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Yes, probably.

    Votes: 1 50.0%

  • Nope, never.

    Votes: 1 50.0%

  • I have no clue.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    2
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
I believe if the singularity is perfection than everything else that came after it is still perfection.

Therefore the universe is perfection in a way.

But normally I don't think so. Everything has flaws or weaknesses.

I guess I'm not truly convinced that perfection can become reality.
 
No, I think perfection exists but as an illusion because of imperfection. Like, striving for perfection is only possible if there is imperfection. And in life anyways, what might become perfect in some ways, let's say AI giving all the right answers, there will be imperfection in other ways too, directly related to it.
 
Luffy said:

Oh wow very clever answer.
 
