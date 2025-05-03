Can perfection ever become reality?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
I believe if the singularity is perfection than everything else that came after it is still perfection.
Therefore the universe is perfection in a way.
But normally I don't think so. Everything has flaws or weaknesses.
I guess I'm not truly convinced that perfection can become reality.
