Can O'Malley KO Merab?

Finally the division replaced Aljo with an exciting champ like O'Malley but now an even more boring fighter like Merab is gonna fight for the title and will be the favourite.

The only path to victory for Sean seems to be by knockout. He can't submit Merab, he can't win a decisions because he will get overwhelmed by Dvalishvivli's cardio and endless TD's.
But Merab was hurt bad by Moraes so Sean definitely has a chance. O'Malley also has great knees as shown in Marlon and Petr fights.

Who will you be rooting for? How do you see this one playing out?

I'll be rooting for O'Malley because I like his style but also becuase I wanna see the Petr rematch.
 
Absolutely he can KO Merab, O'Malley is fast and accurate. O'Malley needs to have his TDD on point in this fight and be able to scramble well too. Merab has 1 finish in 13 UFC fights which is ridiculous so he is not a huge threat with submissions though, he has actually been submitted himself in UFC.

O'Malley needs to follow what Aldo did, but of course just have more out put with the strikes, if Aldo had a bit more out put he would have won that fight. Obviously O'Malley has nowhere near the TDD of Aldo, Aldo has lightning fast reflexes and is crazy hard to take down.. but I think if O'Malley can scramble and get up a few times he could catch Merab at some point. I know a lot of people don't like O'Malley so they can't see it.. but honestly his hands are very fast and accurate, he could catch anyone at BW.
 
