Can O'Malley KO Merab?

Shay Brennan
Nov 4, 2020
Finally the division replaced Aljo with an exciting champ like O'Malley but now an even more boring fighter like Merab is gonna fight for the title and will be the favourite.
The only path to victory for Sean seems to be by knockout. He can't submit Merab, he can't win a decisions because he will get overwhelmed by Dvalishvivli's cardio and endless TD's.
But Merab was hurt bad by Moraes so Sean definitely has a chance. O'Malley also has great knees as shown in Marlon and Petr fights.
Who will you be rooting for? How do you see this one playing out?
I'll be rooting for O'Malley because I like his style but also becuase I wanna see the Petr rematch.
