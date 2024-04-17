Can O'Malley KO Merab?

Absolutely he can KO Merab, O'Malley is fast and accurate. O'Malley needs to have his TDD on point in this fight and be able to scramble well too. Merab has 1 finish in 13 UFC fights which is ridiculous so he is not a huge threat with submissions though, he has actually been submitted himself in UFC.



O'Malley needs to follow what Aldo did, but of course just have more out put with the strikes, if Aldo had a bit more out put he would have won that fight. Obviously O'Malley has nowhere near the TDD of Aldo, Aldo has lightning fast reflexes and is crazy hard to take down.. but I think if O'Malley can scramble and get up a few times he could catch Merab at some point. I know a lot of people don't like O'Malley so they can't see it.. but honestly his hands are very fast and accurate, he could catch anyone at BW.