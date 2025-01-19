  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Can Moicano put the cherry on top?

I don't think so. 🇧🇷 Brazilian flag doesn't have the cross like Georgia 🇬🇪

e1e12b05-0849-4dca-8b9e-4938e98012c5_text.gif
 
I wish but he's unlikely to last a single round.

I'll be more than happy to eat crow though.
 
I wanna see a brutal upset. I love when things get shaken up in a shocking manner more than anything... that's entertainment.


WAR MONEY MOICANO

Not even an American and he's more passionate about the US constitution than many of the homegrown fifth columnist scum that inhabitants this land
 
Was great seeing Jiri and Merab win. Huge Jiri fan but Moicano winning would be the highlight of the event, perhaps all of 2025 for me lol. I know it's still early but it'd be that huge, he's not supposed to win.
 
Moicano just needs to make it a dirty fight, and hope for the lucky KO.

He's a grinder, so he can do it.

If he tries to out-technique Islam, then he's done for. But I'm sure he knows this. I personally think Moicano is going to show up like a boss in this fight.
 
No disrespect but I don’t think this goes the distance. Islam will get the finish.
 
Nah. Islam made up for that blatant robbery by "can't wrestler, can't strike, can only look fresh" Bumshvilli.
 
The difference in skill level was pretty staggering in this one.
 
Renato still got his biggest payday ever , he is still Money Moicano . It's all good for the bank account
 
Koro_11 said:
This card has delivered, all the fighters I wanted to win won so far, of course the last one is the most unlikely one but fuck it. I put a small bet on Moicano, just for the hell of it..
No. Lol.
 
