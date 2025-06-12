Can Mexican fighters continue to fight in the USA without getting caught.

Chayanne

Chayanne

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Dec 7, 2018
Messages
806
Reaction score
818
I know sherdog wants to keep politics and sports separate, but it seems to me a normal question whether Mexican fighters can be arrested on the street, whether they have papers or not and how would the UFC deal with it??
 
they would have employment sponsorship to be here so they would be LEGAL

otherwise they get deported straight to Libya
 
b00tysweat said:
they would have employment sponsorship to be here so they would be LEGAL

otherwise they get deported straight to Libya
Click to expand...
I trully wonder how can anyone put on AV picture of individual which have more makeup on face than working braincells in his brain... :D
 
Tokoloko said:
I trully wonder how can anyone put on AV picture of individual which have more makeup on face than working braincells in his brain... :D
Click to expand...
the guy who destroyed the Clinton and Bush dynasties has no working braincells lol

hey which US president shows up to your favorite sporting events? Any other world leader into your favorite hobby?
 
b00tysweat said:
the guy who destroyed the Clinton and Bush dynasties has no working braincells lol

hey which US president shows up to your favorite sporting events? Any other world leader into your favorite hobby?
Click to expand...

If any politician over here showed up to a UFC event we'd boo the shit out of them. Fuck politicians.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,593
Messages
57,412,124
Members
175,698
Latest member
kerwin

Share this page

Back
Top