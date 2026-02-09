  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Can men get pregnant?

You see this question come up with these experts and the response is always the same. You can see them struggling with what they know is right and what they feel they are expected to say based on pressure from society. This woman doesn't know how to answer because she's afraid of what will happen if she doesn't give the answer she knows is right vs the one she's expected to give by left wing weirdos.
 
No. Women pretending to be men can get pregnant.
Anyone with a uterus is a woman. Clownworld in the fucking west. The rest of the world must be pissing themselves laughing at what we're doing over here.
 
According to people on this forum they can because someone born intersex with xy chromosomes is considered a man. There are “men” with female reproductive organs that have xy chromosomes that give birth. So according to them they are men that give birth.
 
Also comical that the usual idiots all started to spam trans issues after the Epstein spotlight recently..

Seems like a coordinated attack to distract us from the bots
 
No, they're can't. And, I disagree with puberty blockers, minors have trans surgeries and m-f trans in female sports.

With that said, the amount of attention this issue gets on this board and from the American right in general is fucking absurd.

If you honestly believe this is one of the more important issues in America/the world in 2026, you're so ideologically captured it's barley worth interacting with you.

If I had to rank the entire trans thing in terms of current issues of importance, it would struggle to make the top 100.

I mean seriously, focus your attention on things that matter. Not some wedge issue that effects a tiny, tiny sliver of the population. Who fucking gives a shit if some people want to say men can get pregnant?

You have a fucking facist in the White House that you all support. A fat chomo turd destroying the literal fabric of your country, maybe think about a bit more and trannies a bit less.

Just a thought.
 
No, they're can't. And, I disagree with puberty blockers, minors have trans surgeries and m-f trans in female sports.

With that said, the amount of attention this issue gets on this board and from the American right in general is fucking absurd.

If you honestly believe this is one of the more important issues in America/the world in 2026, you're so ideologically captured it's barley worth interacting with you.

If I had to rank the entire trans thing in terms of current issues of importance, it would struggle to make the top 100.

I mean seriously, focus your attention on things that matter. Not some wedge issue that effects a tiny, tiny sliver of the population. Who fucking gives a shit if some people want to say men can get pregnant?

You have a fucking facist in the White House that you all support. A fat chomo turd destroying the literal fabric of your country, maybe think about a bit more and trannies a bit less.

Just a thought.
Your partisanship is showing.
 
These "gotcha" questions are not helpful to anyone. They amount to ideological purity tests that seek primarily to embarrass the person being asked the question.
 
Says the Sherdog WR's king partisan, fucking lol.

Please, tell me where you would rank the Trans debate in terms of issues of importance facing America and/or the world in 2026. Top 3? Top 5? Top 10?

Inquiring minds would love to know.
 
You see this question come up with these experts and the response is always the same. You can see them struggling with what they know is right and what they feel they are expected to say based on pressure from society. This woman doesn't know how to answer because she's afraid of what will happen if she doesn't give the answer she knows is right vs the one she's expected to give by left wing weirdos.
The “social sciences” have ruined other sciences.
 
Says the Sherdog WR's king partisan, fucking lol.

Please, tell me where you would rank the Trans debate in terms of issues of importance facing America and/or the world in 2026. Top 3? Top 5? Top 10?

Inquiring minds would love to know.
Well, had you not had that little tantrum at the end of your post, it may have been respectable.

Do I think this is an important issue? Hmm.... is the mental health and overall well being of our kids an important issue? Gosh...I think it is.

My opinion is that its a predatory and dangerous movement being pushed on the most vulnerable people in our society.

Also, fuck those young uterus carriers who are having their opportunities stolen over this absolute nonsense, right?

What's important to you? Let me guess.... Epstein? Hating Jews? Yeah, I think the manipulation of our youth into mutilating their bodies to further a political ideology is pretty serious and I think going along with it at least in part because you hate Trump makes you a pretty pathetic and spinless individual.
 
