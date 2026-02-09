No, they're can't. And, I disagree with puberty blockers, minors have trans surgeries and m-f trans in female sports.



With that said, the amount of attention this issue gets on this board and from the American right in general is fucking absurd.



If you honestly believe this is one of the more important issues in America/the world in 2026, you're so ideologically captured it's barley worth interacting with you.



If I had to rank the entire trans thing in terms of current issues of importance, it would struggle to make the top 100.



I mean seriously, focus your attention on things that matter. Not some wedge issue that effects a tiny, tiny sliver of the population. Who fucking gives a shit if some people want to say men can get pregnant?



You have a fucking facist in the White House that you all support. A fat chomo turd destroying the literal fabric of your country, maybe think about a bit more and trannies a bit less.



Just a thought.