I was thinking this was a easy question to answer. But then again i am not a doctor. So what do i know.
Its fear.Why do people want to embarrass themselves like this?
Is it attention? Any attention is better than none? Is that what's taking place here?
No. Women pretending to be men can get pregnant.
This.
Anyone with a uterus is a woman. Clownworld in the fucking west. The rest of the world must be pissing themselves laughing at what we're doing over here.
Your partisanship is showing.No, they're can't. And, I disagree with puberty blockers, minors have trans surgeries and m-f trans in female sports.
With that said, the amount of attention this issue gets on this board and from the American right in general is fucking absurd.
If you honestly believe this is one of the more important issues in America/the world in 2026, you're so ideologically captured it's barley worth interacting with you.
If I had to rank the entire trans thing in terms of current issues of importance, it would struggle to make the top 100.
I mean seriously, focus your attention on things that matter. Not some wedge issue that effects a tiny, tiny sliver of the population. Who fucking gives a shit if some people want to say men can get pregnant?
You have a fucking facist in the White House that you all support. A fat chomo turd destroying the literal fabric of your country, maybe think about a bit more and trannies a bit less.
Just a thought.
Says the Sherdog WR's king partisan, fucking lol.Your partisanship is showing.
The “social sciences” have ruined other sciences.You see this question come up with these experts and the response is always the same. You can see them struggling with what they know is right and what they feel they are expected to say based on pressure from society. This woman doesn't know how to answer because she's afraid of what will happen if she doesn't give the answer she knows is right vs the one she's expected to give by left wing weirdos.
Well, had you not had that little tantrum at the end of your post, it may have been respectable.Says the Sherdog WR's king partisan, fucking lol.
Please, tell me where you would rank the Trans debate in terms of issues of importance facing America and/or the world in 2026. Top 3? Top 5? Top 10?
Inquiring minds would love to know.