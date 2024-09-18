Can Max Holloway realistically become the FW Goat?

fedoriswar37 said: It's really close between him and Aldo. And I say that as a huge Aldo fan. Max's resume and quality of competition is insane. Click to expand...

The main problem with Max’s claim is he beat an Aldo with high fight mileage.His wins were also after getting KO’d by McGregor.And then he went on to lose 3x to Volk which is a big black eye on his claim.But his resume and Aldo’s are insane.I’m thinking if he racks up Topuria, Volk and one or two more defenses I could look past the three Volk losses… but it’s still iffy as he lost 3x to Volk… hence why I asked the question.