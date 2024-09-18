Can Max Holloway realistically become the FW Goat?

He has three title defenses and has beaten Aldo 2x but lost to Volk 3x.

If he beats Topuria and then Volk, do you think he can become the GOAT if he defends once or twice after those victories?

Or is his stake to FW goatness over in your eyes?

His resume almost rivals that of Aldo’s…. It’s crazy.
 
I think Aldo did his best work in the WEC :rolleyes:
Some people think Fedor is the GOAT and he never fought in the UFC.

The UFC acquired WEC so it was technically an extension of the UFC. All the best fighters in the WEC became the best fighters in the UFC. You could argue that the WEC was the premier organization back then in terms of talent.
 
Bruh, no credit? Where did that come from? :eek: If I think Max did better that suddenly means Aldo did nothing?
Does he or does he not get full credit for his WEC titles which was officially folded into UFC?
 
It's really close between him and Aldo. And I say that as a huge Aldo fan. Max's resume and quality of competition is insane.
 
It's really close between him and Aldo. And I say that as a huge Aldo fan. Max's resume and quality of competition is insane.
The main problem with Max’s claim is he beat an Aldo with high fight mileage.

His wins were also after getting KO’d by McGregor.

And then he went on to lose 3x to Volk which is a big black eye on his claim.

But his resume and Aldo’s are insane.

I’m thinking if he racks up Topuria, Volk and one or two more defenses I could look past the three Volk losses… but it’s still iffy as he lost 3x to Volk… hence why I asked the question.
 
The main problem with Max’s claim is he beat an Aldo with high fight mileage.

His wins were also after getting KO’d by McGregor.

And then he went on to lose 3x to Volk which is a big black eye on his claim.

But his resume and Aldo’s are insane.

I’m thinking if he racks up Topuria, Volk and one or two more defenses I could look past the three Volk losses… but it’s still iffy as he lost 3x to Volk… hence why I asked the question.
Yeah I still have aldo slightly ahead myself . His little career resurgence there at bantomweight was kinda cool. Lost a few then won a couple against decent fighters (Vera munhoz font).
 
