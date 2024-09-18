Can Max Holloway realistically become the FW Goat?

AldoStillGoat
He has three title defenses and has beaten Aldo 2x but lost to Volk 3x.
If he beats Topuria and then Volk, do you think he can become the GOAT if he defends once or twice after those victories?
Or is his stake to FW goatness over in your eyes?
His resume almost rivals that of Aldo’s…. It’s crazy.
