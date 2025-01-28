Can Khamzat still shoot like that past 30?

Khamzat has the best shot in the UFC I think. Of course he has flawless technique but it’s also attributes based. Explosivity, dexterity, hip mobility and speed needed to achieve that shot is not something that fighters keep for a long time in their 30‘s I think.



Khamzat also has excellent top control and this is something that he will keep on improving. But what is Khamzat without his shot? How many fighters have such a shot in their 30‘s?