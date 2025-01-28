Can Khamzat still shoot like that past 30?

KBE6EKCTAH_CCP
The thin end of the wedge
@Steel
- Joined
- Jan 25, 2009
- Messages
- 27,486
- Reaction score
- 16,787
Khamzat has the best shot in the UFC I think. Of course he has flawless technique but it’s also attributes based. Explosivity, dexterity, hip mobility and speed needed to achieve that shot is not something that fighters keep for a long time in their 30‘s I think.
Khamzat also has excellent top control and this is something that he will keep on improving. But what is Khamzat without his shot? How many fighters have such a shot in their 30‘s?
Khamzat also has excellent top control and this is something that he will keep on improving. But what is Khamzat without his shot? How many fighters have such a shot in their 30‘s?