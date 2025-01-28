  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Can Khamzat still shoot like that past 30?

Khamzat has the best shot in the UFC I think. Of course he has flawless technique but it’s also attributes based. Explosivity, dexterity, hip mobility and speed needed to achieve that shot is not something that fighters keep for a long time in their 30‘s I think.

Khamzat also has excellent top control and this is something that he will keep on improving. But what is Khamzat without his shot? How many fighters have such a shot in their 30‘s?
 
