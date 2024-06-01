Can Kelvin make a comeback??

DiazSlap
People forget how good Kelvin was and how he gave Izzy a true test and busted him up…
He has had some struggles and has weight issues like most Sherdoggers but he continues to try different things and is still young enough to makes the necessary changes.
With Kelvin, it seems as though at this point, it’s a question of dedication and motivation.
