Law Can Kanye's new single, actually get you jail time in Germany?

So it said in this news article that the song was 'illegal' in Germany.
But it got me curious, does that mean that it's just shadow banned/banned, or would somebody actually do jail time over listening to it?

On less gloomy note, a comment from the video:

"@pizzaparker133
Played this at my dog, its now a german sheperd""
 
Not sure. All I know is Germans don't take lightly to any kind of Nazi shit. They are really trying to erase their past or at least clean it up as much as possible with current actions.
 
I dont know german law, but I know that here in Brazil he would get jail time. There's an anti hate law that prohibits nazism apology. Going out with a swastica would at least get you interrogated by the Police. Its up tô 5 years of jail time with no bail.
Given germany history, I would expect something similar
 
TheMoa said:
I dont know german law, but I know that here in Brazil he would get jail time. There's an anti hate law that prohibits nazism apology. Going out with a swastica would at least get you interrogated by the Police. Its up tô 5 years of jail time with no bail.
Given germany history, I would expect something similar
- I got really schocked in a old thread wth guys rocking nazi flags in US.
 
lol at not having freedom of speech

“They don’t understand the things I say on Twitter duunn dun dun”

zZGh5e0.gif
 
Haven't heard about it. What's it all about?
 
Lycandroid said:
weird how Germans seem to have no problem with digging up and adopting the authoritarian aspect of Nazism today, just not the racial one
And where did you get this wisdom? If you don't live in Germany, you shouldn't necessarily believe the garbage you find somewhere on the internet.
And if you can't speak or understand German, you certainly won't be able to get to grips with this story.

And he even gets a like for this nonsense.

And for the question in the thread: yes, you get punished, up to 5 years in prison.
 
sickness666 said:
And where did you get this wisdom? If you don't live in Germany, you shouldn't necessarily believe the garbage you find somewhere on the internet.
And if you can't speak or understand German, you certainly won't be able to get to grips with this story.

And he even gets a like for this nonsense.

And for the question in the thread: yes, you get punished, up to 5 years in prison.
When I watched the German government, go against the will of the people and imported millions of people, and demonized people who spoke up, covered up and made continuous excuses for the crimes of immigrants. When I watched the German government tell it's citizens they need to put up with a rape epidemic. When I watched the German government attempt to ban and criminalize the opposition parties. When I watched the German government put forth anti free speech laws punishing people for having the wrong opinions.

With all that said, Kayne West is an untalented fraud, just like every other rap artist of the last 25 years.
 
Lycandroid said:
When I watched the German government, go against the will of the people and imported millions of people, and demonized people who spoke up, covered up and made continuous excuses for the crimes of immigrants.
There may be some truth in that, but what does that have to do with Nazi authority? Every Government makes mistakes, this is one of them. And they now at least know that the people don´t like it and only a fraction of them are nazi´s or racists.
Lycandroid said:
When I watched the German government tell it's citizens they need to put up with a rape epidemic.
Nonsense. One of the biggest I ever heard of. I can't say anything more about it.
Lycandroid said:
When I watched the German government attempt to ban and criminalize the opposition parties.
A party that is, at least in part, clearly right-wing radical should not come to power in Germany. Or do you see it differently?
This party has criminalized itself because being right-wing radical violates current German law. And the people voting for them because of the same reasons americans voted for Trump.
Lycandroid said:
When I watched the German government put forth anti free speech laws punishing people for having the wrong opinions.
Tell me from that laws you talking about. I never heard of something like that and I´m living here for 53 years.

I've written this before, but I'll repeat it for you: you shouldn't believe every piece of nonsense you read on the internet.
German is difficult if you don't know it. And it's incredibly easy to draw the wrong conclusions from twisted sentences.

You should probably update your facts, otherwise you're making a fool of yourself.
 
Ye is a nut and mentally disturbed.

The song is garbage.

Any hate towards the Jewish people is obviously wrong, and this shouldn't have to be said. Jews have accomplished great things in America, most are successful. They are probably our most successful ethnic group overall, them or the Asians.

That being said, if I wanted to play someone's retarded songs, I should be able to. If I want to Heil Hitler, I have that right. Say what you want, free speech.

I find it ironic that Germany is literally taking up authoritative pro nazi positions to fight nazism. They are closer to being Nazis than anytime in their past, except when they were actual Nazis.
 
