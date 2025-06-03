Lycandroid said: When I watched the German government, go against the will of the people and imported millions of people, and demonized people who spoke up, covered up and made continuous excuses for the crimes of immigrants. Click to expand...

When I watched the German government tell it's citizens they need to put up with a rape epidemic.

When I watched the German government attempt to ban and criminalize the opposition parties.

When I watched the German government put forth anti free speech laws punishing people for having the wrong opinions.

There may be some truth in that, but what does that have to do with Nazi authority? Every Government makes mistakes, this is one of them. And they now at least know that the people don´t like it and only a fraction of them are nazi´s or racists.Nonsense. One of the biggest I ever heard of. I can't say anything more about it.A party that is, at least in part, clearly right-wing radical should not come to power in Germany. Or do you see it differently?This party has criminalized itself because being right-wing radical violates current German law. And the people voting for them because of the same reasons americans voted for Trump.Tell me from that laws you talking about. I never heard of something like that and I´m living here for 53 years.I've written this before, but I'll repeat it for you: you shouldn't believe every piece of nonsense you read on the internet.German is difficult if you don't know it. And it's incredibly easy to draw the wrong conclusions from twisted sentences.You should probably update your facts, otherwise you're making a fool of yourself.