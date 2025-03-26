Can Jon Jones out grapple Brian Shaw?

Pudzianowski has been submitted by smaller much weaker guys so there is your answer how that would go.
 
If Shaw got to wrap his arms around Jon, he’s done for but sadly Jon would just eye poke and use his Dhalsim build to keep the distance.
 
shaw is heavier and bigger than Pudz u see how he lifted 265 lbs Bradly Martyn like toilet paper i doubt Jones could do that
 
Jones made DC his bitch in the wrestling department <JonesLaugh>
 
If you let him secure position on Jones he could probably hold him down for a while.

Just straight up grappling? Jones obviously wins easily.
 
Prime Shaq vs Jones wouldn't even be competitive... for Shaq-Daddy💪🏾🦸🏾‍♂️🏆
 
If you let him secure position on Jones he could probably hold him down for a while.

Just straight up grappling? Jones obviously wins easily.
Ngannou with his 30lbs weight advantage and short period of training with Usman overcame Miocic's wrestling i don't see why Shaw with a given 6 months training can't beat him
 
Let's just say there's a reason the strongmen clowns only make grappling videos with 155ers like Poirier. At least The Mountain had the balls to go against a small WW like Gunnar Nelson (it was very competitive and I think The Mountain could've really hurt him if he didn't hold back) and eventually took on Gordon Ryan, who obviously is the most skilled but who literally toyed with him because he's not a LW....

Shaw is a douche because he talks a lot of shit from the safety of his podcast with Bradley Martyn (who wouldn't you know, he was willing to tie up with, yet he is terrified to do so with a wrestler or MMA fighter anywhere near Brad's size), but like an absolute coward he is only willing to film himself with Dustin Poirier so he can keep his invincible egotistical fantasy alive to himself and his fans.

I realize I'm coming off annoyed and bitter, but a lot of my irritation is because I love that kind of content, and only The Mountain (and the strongman that was with him in that video, forgot name) has done anything that challenges himself in that arena. Shaw shits himself at the idea of grappling with anyone higher than 155, what a fucking shameful act.

Let's see him grapple Kyle Snyder, who is not even a heavyweight. What is the big deal, because that would destroy Shaw's invincible giant image when they see how easily Snyder handles him? There could be some really fun content made and we could get interesting answers like what is the lowest weight class of high level grappler that could handle Shaw and the like.

As for the thread topic, Jones makes him look like an absolute jackass if they grapple.
 
Size matters
Skills matter more

In the end a skilled big man beats a skilled little man
But a skilled little man beats non skilled big man most of the time
 
OmegaRugal said:
Size matters
Skills matter more

In the end a skilled big man beats a skilled little man
But a skilled little man beats non skilled big man most of the time
To an extent, but there is a point where the size difference is too overwhelming for skill to compensate. That's why it annoys me that these strongman guys are way too scared to grapple with different weight classes, it would be really interesting to see how it plays out.

I don't think there is any way in hell Topuria or Volk or Evloev etc could outgrapple Shaw or especially Hafthor (since he has more experience now) if they went all out. Islam might though, would be really interesting to see. Once you get up to Jones it's not even competitive, that's just silly.
 
