Can Jon Jones out grapple Brian Shaw?

Let's just say there's a reason the strongmen clowns only make grappling videos with 155ers like Poirier. At least The Mountain had the balls to go against a small WW like Gunnar Nelson (it was very competitive and I think The Mountain could've really hurt him if he didn't hold back) and eventually took on Gordon Ryan, who obviously is the most skilled but who literally toyed with him because he's not a LW....



Shaw is a douche because he talks a lot of shit from the safety of his podcast with Bradley Martyn (who wouldn't you know, he was willing to tie up with, yet he is terrified to do so with a wrestler or MMA fighter anywhere near Brad's size), but like an absolute coward he is only willing to film himself with Dustin Poirier so he can keep his invincible egotistical fantasy alive to himself and his fans.



I realize I'm coming off annoyed and bitter, but a lot of my irritation is because I love that kind of content, and only The Mountain (and the strongman that was with him in that video, forgot name) has done anything that challenges himself in that arena. Shaw shits himself at the idea of grappling with anyone higher than 155, what a fucking shameful act.



Let's see him grapple Kyle Snyder, who is not even a heavyweight. What is the big deal, because that would destroy Shaw's invincible giant image when they see how easily Snyder handles him? There could be some really fun content made and we could get interesting answers like what is the lowest weight class of high level grappler that could handle Shaw and the like.



As for the thread topic, Jones makes him look like an absolute jackass if they grapple.