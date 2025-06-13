International Can Israel defeat America in war?

Richmma80

Richmma80

Let's say Israel plans an attack against America after soured relations. They do it like they did Iran.

I'm willing to bet Israel has access to every single piece of our classified military information

They can strike our weak points all at the same time, take out our nukes, dams, electricity, oil fields, politicians, etc
 
Israel would get smashed pretty quick considering every neighboring country hates them and would take full advantage not to mention America beats them out right anyway.
 
no, America would just arm our troops with bacon and various cured meats. the Northeast would especially be a contributor.
the Israelis would be defeated due to not being able to handle pork
 
They've already defeated us, in a sense.
 
Richmma80 said:
Let's say Israel plans an attack against America after soured relations. They do it like they did Iran.

I'm willing to bet Israel has access to every single piece of our classified military information

They can strike our weak points all at the same time, take out our nukes, dams, electricity, oil fields, politicians, etc
FlJPTu2WQAAFGmc.jpg


vs

30 Million Southern Rednecks?

75


Lets find out...
 
