Can Islam surpass Khabib?

If Islam defeats JDM this weekend, he will be champion at two weight classes, something Khabib has never done. He already has a dominating victory over Charles Oliveira who ran through Khabib's best wins and beat one of the best 140s of all time in Volk twice.



While Islam does have an argument on paper, he's looked frankly underwhelming? Against Volk and Poirier Islam did not show the same domination that we've seen from Khabib and we've seen him hurt and knocked out. Even against Oliveira, Islam wasn't able to achieve much with his grappling and got hit with a nasty upkick when he was on top.



If Islam continues to collect wins, I can see him surpassing Khabib's resume on paper. Maybe in 10 years or so when we all age out, newer fans might point rank Islam over Khabib assuming they even care at this point, however I don't think he'll ever surpass Khabib in the eyes of those who have seen both.



I think Islam and Khabib are close in terms of quality. Khabib has looked more dominant but Islam has defeated better fighters. I have Khabib ahead for now, but if Islam could dominate JDM and Ilia, he can move ahead of Khabib.

By dominate, I'd mean a finish or a 4-1/5-0 decision without being in any significant trouble of being knocked out . I don't think Islam would Khabib style maul either Ilia or JDM due to their quality and because they are more prepared for the dagestani style than the fighters of Khabib's era.



I guess Khabib has looked better in the gym than Islam and I believe he was the better fighter when Khabib was active but Khabib was also the older more experienced fighter at the time.



Edit: After the win over Jack at 170, Islam has a more impressive resume and frankly I think the Islam that fought Jack on 11/15/2025 as good as or not better than any iteration of Khabib