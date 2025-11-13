Can Islam surpass Khabib?

If Islam defeats JDM this weekend, he will be champion at two weight classes, something Khabib has never done. He already has a dominating victory over Charles Oliveira who ran through Khabib's best wins and beat one of the best 140s of all time in Volk twice.

While Islam does have an argument on paper, he's looked frankly underwhelming? Against Volk and Poirier Islam did not show the same domination that we've seen from Khabib and we've seen him hurt and knocked out. Even against Oliveira, Islam wasn't able to achieve much with his grappling and got hit with a nasty upkick when he was on top.

If Islam continues to collect wins, I can see him surpassing Khabib's resume on paper. Maybe in 10 years or so when we all age out, newer fans might point rank Islam over Khabib assuming they even care at this point, however I don't think he'll ever surpass Khabib in the eyes of those who have seen both.

I think Islam and Khabib are close in terms of quality. Khabib has looked more dominant but Islam has defeated better fighters. I have Khabib ahead for now, but if Islam could dominate JDM and Ilia, he can move ahead of Khabib.
By dominate, I'd mean a finish or a 4-1/5-0 decision without being in any significant trouble of being knocked out . I don't think Islam would Khabib style maul either Ilia or JDM due to their quality and because they are more prepared for the dagestani style than the fighters of Khabib's era.

I guess Khabib has looked better in the gym than Islam and I believe he was the better fighter when Khabib was active but Khabib was also the older more experienced fighter at the time.

Edit: After the win over Jack at 170, Islam has a more impressive resume and frankly I think the Islam that fought Jack on 11/15/2025 as good as or not better than any iteration of Khabib
 
No.

Their coach and Islam say Khabib has always been the hammer and Islam the nail against Islam in sparring.

Islam struggled against many fighters like Wade, Barnoui, Martins, Poirier and Volk

Khabib is flat out better

Can Islam become more accomplished despite his ko loss to a jobber and less round per round dominance? Yes.

But we can't conflate being more accomplished with being as good a fighter.

 




I agree that Khabib has looked more dominant but its unfair to use the Martins, Wade and Barnoui fights that happened 10 years ago,. He did "struggle" against Volk but Volk is an all time p4p fighter and Khabib hasn't fought anyone of that quality.
While Islam didn't look dominant against Volk and Poirier, the fights were still competitive throughout with Islam getting the justified wins in all 3.
Khabib also had his "struggles" against Tibau and he was losing the first round of the Gaethje fight until he got the sub.
 
Yes and if he fought more than once a year, he already would have if he hasn’t already which to me, he has.

His own lack of activity is holding his career back and holding him back from being a star
 
He already has and if he beats JDM I’d have trouble seeing how anyone could argue against it.
 
Already has for sure, running through prime Oliveira by sub is a bigger win than any of Khabib's and overall his resume is way more stacked
 
In terms of performance? Khabib is unsurpassed.
In terms of accolades? He already did and is going even higher
 
Khabib is the better fighter. Nothing Islam does will change that. In terms of resume yes, if he becomes double champ he will surpass khabib.
 
I tend to agree that Khabib is the better actual fighter but Islam will retire with the better resume if he beats JDM and Ilia.

I just wish Islam’s lightweight reign had gone better. It wasn’t his fault but all the last minute pullouts hurt Islam’s claim to LW goat. He only had one defense against an actually deserving guy. After that it was a late replacement drunk guy. An almost retired Poirier. And finally a last minute fringe top 15 guy.

So yeah I guess what I’m getting at is Khabib is still the LW goat imo no matter what Islam does at this point.
 
