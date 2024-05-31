Can Islam replicate Khabib's gameplan against Dustin?

Islam is clearly a much better striker but is his ground game as suffocating and damaging as Khabib? Khabib was able to completely outgrapple his opponents during his prime while Islam kinda struggled to do the same to Volk.

When Khabib fought Dustin, his gameplan was pressure pressure pressure. Do you think Islam has the attributes to pull off the exact same gameplan or does he need a different one?

I don't think Islam has the chin to do what Khabib, which might lead him to standing with Dustin for extended periods of time in comparison to Khabib.