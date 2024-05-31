Can Islam replicate Khabib's gameplan against Dustin?

TerraRayzing

TerraRayzing

Little eagle soars again
@Brown
Joined
Dec 2, 2016
Messages
2,984
Reaction score
3,746
Islam is clearly a much better striker but is his ground game as suffocating and damaging as Khabib? Khabib was able to completely outgrapple his opponents during his prime while Islam kinda struggled to do the same to Volk.
When Khabib fought Dustin, his gameplan was pressure pressure pressure. Do you think Islam has the attributes to pull off the exact same gameplan or does he need a different one?
I don't think Islam has the chin to do what Khabib, which might lead him to standing with Dustin for extended periods of time in comparison to Khabib.
 
Get Porier to back up against the cage with pressure

He won’t be able to stop the TD and will jump a gilly

Islam pops his head out and starts to GnP, passes the guard, pounds some more, starts to find the back on an attempt to stand-back-up, or simply starts to set-up an arm-triangle


Dustin is NOT gonna be happy with the way the fight turns out
 
I don’t think he needs khabibs gameplan. They’re different fighters. But I do think he’ll go for the early takedown and sub and probably get it in rd 1 or 2.
 
TriangleMonkey said:
Get Porier to back up against the cage with pressure

He won’t be able to stop the TD and will jump a gilly

Islam pops his head out and starts to GnP, passes the guard, pounds some more, starts to find the back on an attempt to stand-back-up, or simply starts to set-up an arm-triangle


Dustin is NOT gonna be happy with the way the fight turns out
Click to expand...
He can't actually be serious about jumping a gilly against Islam of all people....
 
One thing I know for sure :rolleyes:

Conor is going to be typing crazy on Twitter about this fight :rolleyes:

 
Dustin with GSP Fight IQ would be 155 GOAT...
 
Islam still took down volk multiple times and controlled him on the ground, and only reason he struggled with volk cause he was running on fumes due to shortened recovery time.

poirier needs to KO islam, that's his only path to victory.
 
TerraRayzing said:
Islam is clearly a much better striker but is his ground game as suffocating and damaging as Khabib? Khabib was able to completely outgrapple his opponents during his prime while Islam kinda struggled to do the same to Volk.
When Khabib fought Dustin, his gameplan was pressure pressure pressure. Do you think Islam has the attributes to pull off the exact same gameplan or does he need a different one?
I don't think Islam has the chin to do what Khabib, which might lead him to standing with Dustin for extended periods of time in comparison to Khabib.
Click to expand...
Islam literally has one of the best striking defenses in LW history, it's weird to me how people just assume he'll be vulnerable against Dustin even if he stands for extended periods. I fully believe Islam can beat Dustin in a point fighting striking match. But he doesn't need to.
 
moosaev said:
Islam literally has one of the best striking defenses in LW history, it's weird to me how people just assume he'll be vulnerable against Dustin even if he stands for extended periods. I fully believe Islam can beat Dustin in a point fighting striking match. But he doesn't need to.
Click to expand...
I agree with you. It'll be tough but Islam definitely can hang with Dustin on the feet.
My question was whether Islam can pull off the same gameplan against Dustin that Khabib did.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AL-Tappo McSnappo
Rewatch Islam Makhashev vs Dustin Poirier fight analysis
2
Replies
38
Views
1K
blocnoir
blocnoir

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,266
Messages
55,616,083
Members
174,856
Latest member
radomuser120

Share this page

Back
Top