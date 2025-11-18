Can Islam Makhachev topple the 4 GOATs?

Can Islam Makhachev topple the 4 GOATs?

  • Yes, if he keeps on winning against the best. He'll reach the top of the mountain.

    Votes: 38 43.7%

  • I only can see him bumping out one of the 4, but still not being the greatest MMA fighter.

    Votes: 19 21.8%

  • He won't surpass any of the four, no matter what he does now till the end of his career.

    Votes: 24 27.6%

  • I have no idea.

    Votes: 6 6.9%
  • Total voters
    87
Fedor Emelianenko
George St-Pierre
Jon Jones
Anderson Silva

Can Islam surpass these guys and be on the top of the mountain?

Or at least bump out one of the big 4 out?

Does Islam have the opportunity and potential to make it happen?

Thoughts?




fedoremelianenko_original.jpg


320_Georges_St-Pierre_vs_Johny_Hendricks.1384671336.jpg


2185190704_large_cropped.jpg


GettyImages-462632126.jpg
 
Demetrius Johnson is easily greater than Islam at this point, and probably half the people on that list.


And can he? I think it's possible. He seems willing to fight for a while and is still young. So far though his level of competition isn't as good as those guys.
 
Doctor Grudge said:
Demetrius Johnson is easily greater than Islam at this point, and probably half the people on that list.


And can he? I think it's possible. He seems willing to fight for a while and is still young. So far though his level of competition isn't as good as those guys.
Where do you rank Demetrious Johnson all-time?
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
Interesting, where do you rank Fedor and GSP?
I think I'd go

1/2) Jones
1/2) Johnson
3/4) Silva
3/4) GSP
5) Fedor (I think DC is in his tier to tbh, just DC gets big brothered by Jon Jones so he never got the distinction of being "the best", but he literally beat everyone other than the GOAT who cheated)

I dont think heavyweight is as competitive as the other classes and Fedor had a lot of show case fights that don't really add much. The size thing is over stated too, most of Fedor's best wins are against guys around his size.



I think Islam is in the top ten all time already. I definitely think he can break into the top 5. Though, I actually think Topuria is probably the best fighter right now, and already has some gigantic wins.


The bottom half of the top ten/eleven in some order would probably be Penn, Aldo, Volk, Makhachev, and Khabib. They're all fairly close to each other, probably Volk at the back of the list though.
 
Doctor Grudge said:
I think I'd go

1/2) Jones
1/2) Johnson
3/4) Silva
3/4) GSP
5) Fedor (I think DC is in his tier to tbh, just DC gets big brothered by Jon Jones so he never got the distinction of being "the best", but he literally beat everyone other than the GOAT who cheated)

I dont think heavyweight is as competitive as the other classes and Fedor had a lot of show case fights that don't really add much.



I think Islam is in the top ten all time already. I definitely think he can break into the top 5. Though, I actually think Topuria is probably the best fighter right now, and already has some gigantic wins.


The bottom half of the top ten in some order would probably be Penn, Aldo, Volk, Makhachev, and Khabib.
Thank you for the breakdown, most appreciated. 👍
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
Fedor Emelianenko
George St-Pierre
Jon Jones
Anderson Silva

Can Islam surpass these guys and be on the top of the mountain?

Or at least bump out one of the big 4 out?

Does Islam have the opportunity and potential to make it happen?

Thoughts?




fedoremelianenko_original.jpg


320_Georges_St-Pierre_vs_Johny_Hendricks.1384671336.jpg


2185190704_large_cropped.jpg


GettyImages-462632126.jpg
But Khabib's Ground and pound is unmatched, Islam needs to do more.
 
Islam is a legend, but his ceiling is probably LW goat and maybe top 8-15 goat.

And thats super impressive


Hypothetically, if he becomes 3 division champ and gets like 5+ title defences against the best in dominant fashion, he would probably be the undisputed goat​

 
Doctor Grudge said:
Demetrius Johnson is easily greater than Islam at this point, and probably half the people on that list.


And can he? I think it's possible. He seems willing to fight for a while and is still young. So far though his level of competition isn't as good as those guys.
DJ was too small, majority of his fights were against people a random guy off the street would beat with 6 months training
 
I think it’s highly unlikely. I think if he manages to defend the WW belt a few times he might crack my top 10 all time, but top 4 or 5 seems very unlikely. I think there’s something to be said for long reigns as kings of a division.
—Fedor was the undisputed best HW in the world for 7+ years.
—GSP was the undisputed best WW in the world for 7 years (at least).
—Jones was the undisputed best LHW in the world for like 9 years.
—Silva was the undisputed best MW in the world for 7 years.

Islam has been the best LW in the world the past few years, we’ll see what happens at WW. But other guys have awesome wins and/or championships across multiple divisions: DC, Hendo, Couture, BJ Penn, Mousasi, Ryan Bader, Cejudo…all really great fighters, but no one thinks any of those guys are in the top 4 all time.
 
For me Islam is already in the top 15 of all time greats. I think if he can defend the WW title a few times, he will get himself into the top 10 all time, easy. Top 5 though, im not sure. There are also some weak points in Islam's resume, which while not his fault - more due to his odd bad luck of having multiple opponents pull out of fights multiple times - it does count against his legacy, unfortunately.

Im really excited to see what he does at WW next
 
hbombbisping said:
He already has.

This isn't 1995. MMA has evolved.

To be this successful now without handpicking stylistically favorable fights like Jon is almost impossible.
Anderson, GSP, and Jones dominated from 2006 to 2020 you dumbass. What do you mean 1995?

You have the audacity to talk about handpicking when Islam’s biggest title win is a guy from the division below him?

Jones cleared out a murderer’s row of former champions. Islam fought Bobby Green on 10 days' notice, Dan Hooker on a quick turnaround, and a 145 pounder twice. The moment he faced real adversity against Volk, he looked human. And he isn't even the best fighter in his own gym's history.

Anderson Silva changed the sport. Jon Jones brutalized legends. Islam laid on top of JDM to tie a record that Anderson set while making it look easy.

Islam’s legacy is barely surviving against smaller men and decisioning strikers who can't wrestle.
 
mirellale said:
Anderson, GSP, and Jones dominated from 2006 to 2020 you dumbass. What do you mean 1995?

You have the audacity to talk about handpicking when Islam’s biggest title win is a guy from the division below him?

Jones cleared out a murderer’s row of former champions. Islam fought Bobby Green on 10 days' notice, Dan Hooker on a quick turnaround, and a 145-pounder twice. The moment he faced real adversity against Volk, he looked human. And he isn't even the best fighter in his own gym's history.

Anderson Silva changed the sport. Jon Jones brutalized legends. Islam laid on top of JDM to tie a record that Anderson set while making it look easy.

Islam’s legacy is barely surviving against smaller men and decisioning strikers who can't wrestle.
Islam is fighting whoever the UFC put infront of him.

Jon literally hand picked Gane and old man Stipe, stylistically favourable matches. He's not a legit double champ. Gane was never champ to begin with.

Keep coping.
 
hbombbisping said:
Islam is fighting whoever the UFC put infront of him.

Jon literally hand picked Gane and old man Stipe, stylistically favourable matches. He's not a legit double champ. Gane was never champ to begin with.

Keep coping.
Islam is actively begging to fight Usman LOL. He is literally trying to handpick a washed welterweight who is 1-3 in his last four instead of fighting the actual contenders in his division. That is the definition of cherry-picking.

Meanwhile Jones fought Shogun, Rampage, Machida, Rashad, Vitor, DC, and Glover one after another in his prime.
 
BFoe said:
I think it’s highly unlikely. I think if he manages to defend the WW belt a few times he might crack my top 10 all time, but top 4 or 5 seems very unlikely. I think there’s something to be said for long reigns as kings of a division.
—Fedor was the undisputed best HW in the world for 7+ years.
—GSP was the undisputed best WW in the world for 7 years (at least).
—Jones was the undisputed best LHW in the world for like 9 years.
—Silva was the undisputed best MW in the world for 7 years.

Islam has been the best LW in the world the past few years, we’ll see what happens at WW. But other guys have awesome wins and/or championships across multiple divisions: DC, Hendo, Couture, BJ Penn, Mousasi, Ryan Bader, Cejudo…all really great fighters, but no one thinks any of those guys are in the top 4 all time.
Like always well said.
 
