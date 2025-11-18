Can Islam Makhachev topple the 4 GOATs?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Fedor Emelianenko
George St-Pierre
Jon Jones
Anderson Silva
Can Islam surpass these guys and be on the top of the mountain?
Or at least bump out one of the big 4 out?
Does Islam have the opportunity and potential to make it happen?
Thoughts?
