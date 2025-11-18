Can Islam Makhachev topple the 4 GOATs?

I think I'd go1/2) Jones1/2) Johnson3/4) Silva3/4) GSP5) Fedor (I think DC is in his tier to tbh, just DC gets big brothered by Jon Jones so he never got the distinction of being "the best", but he literally beat everyone other than the GOAT who cheated)I dont think heavyweight is as competitive as the other classes and Fedor had a lot of show case fights that don't really add much. The size thing is over stated too, most of Fedor's best wins are against guys around his size.I think Islam is in the top ten all time already. I definitely think he can break into the top 5. Though, I actually think Topuria is probably the best fighter right now, and already has some gigantic wins.The bottom half of the top ten/eleven in some order would probably be Penn, Aldo, Volk, Makhachev, and Khabib. They're all fairly close to each other, probably Volk at the back of the list though.