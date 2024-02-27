Can I trust Spectrum Cable company?

For the last two weeks my internet service has shut down at random times. I was going to call Spectrum but I didn't have their phone number and couldn't get online to get it so I tried powering down the cable modem and the router. My internet came back right away the first time. I then stored Spectrum's number in my phone. Three days later it happened again and powering down the modem and router cured it. Then a few days later it happened again three times in one day about 2 hours apart. Saturday it happened again but powering down the modem and router didn't bring it back. So I called Spectrum again to try to get through to a human.

To do that I had to give them my name,address, last 4 numbers of my Social Security number. Then they wanted a customer code that I didn't know. They told me it was on my bill. I told them I get online billing not paper and since the internet is down, I can't get online to access it. Finally a human answered and he had me do the same thing and it still didn't work. He said my modem could be bad and he would try resetting the modem which could take up to half an hour and that I should call back if it didn't. It finally came back. Them it went down twice Sunday. This time I tried only powering down the router and it came back so now it seems that the router may be the problem.

Now I know very little about the process but using Windows troubleshooting earlier, it said that there was no valid ISP provider address. I have my own modem and router so I don't rent them from Spectrum. I've had the modem since 2010. I had been considering replacing it because some months back I received notice from Spectrum that my internet speed would be boosted to 300 MBPS but it has only gotten to 90. I thought perhaps the modem was too slow but a check shows it was advertised to be able to handle 1GBPS. The modem was new in 2021.
 
I'm wondering if it is a problem with my hardware or a Spectrum service problem. They don't have a good track record with me. I can't call the local facility. The calls are routed to a national center. Some years back, the remote stopped working on my cable box. After swapping batteries and the remote from my second cable box I also found out that the second cable box remote didn't work on either box. A call to charter and the usual unplugging the cable box and plugging it back in and Spectrum trying to reset the boxes, the tech told me the cable boxes would have to be replaced. I loaded them up and took them to the local Spectrum facility and found many others with the same problem. It turns out it was a software problem that showed up after an overnight update. I did opt to get new equipment while I was there but I also asked why the tech service didn't know about the problem. Why they didn't notify customers via email that there was a problem that they intended to have fixed shortly.
 
I'm not a fan. If you call them and threaten to leave they will give you better prices.
 
Since I own my own equipment, I suspect they might blame that. I considered that when I decided to purchase my own devices but I decided that if I did have rented devices and they failed, it would take a day or two to get a tech to replace them or I would be driving to their facility to get a replacement.
 
I've had them before, and I trust them as much as I trust a fart during squats after eating a heavy Taco Bell burrito
I'm not a fan. If you call them and threaten to leave they will give you better prices.
This. I've done this multiple times. When you threaten to leave (if you have options), they'll usually offer you better price and possibly new equipment
 
No. Damn corporations will rape you one way or another. But when you need what you need, what choice do you have but to dance with the devil.
 
Absolutely not, you should go off the grid immediately
 
