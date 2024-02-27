Can I trust Spectrum Cable company? Update NO!

I use my own modem/router. I don't recall ever having to hand over my SSN and shit like that to Spectrum tech support. Sounds like them phone operators are working a side hustle to take your personal info to steal your ID. I get paper bills, so can get my secret code there.



I used to use a powered active return cable signal booster for many years which made the cable and internet work, but those things need AC power and get really hot fast and then go bad after a few years and gets expensive replacing them every few years. I experimented with clamping a heatsink to it and sorta lowered the temperature, but ultimately it got screwy and out of desperation I switched back to non-powered plain Monster or GE splitter since I need one coaxial to DVR and one to modem. This worked, but almost every single day around same time of day in the afternoon, internet disconnects and if I do nothing, it might recover after half an hour or might not recover even after several hours. It also disconnects at night when it's cold outside. One night I noticed the internet was down since the modem's lights weren't all on like normal and kept blinking. It stayed that way until morning, so it didn't recover by itself.



What I do now is I don't just unplug and replug the modem power. To get the internet back much faster mostly reliably I unscrew the coaxial that goes to the splitter and unplug the modem's power and reconnect the coaxial to splitter and reconnect modem's power. Internet usually comes back in a few minutes, but sometimes it'll disconnect again after a few minutes. Not sure why that works. I suspect the cable equipment outside malfunctions and sends some screwy signal to the splitter that fades away after unplugging the coaxial to it.



What I suspect the problem is is the outdoors cable equipment that services my internet accumulates enough heat by 245p to 4p and then disconnects my internet. It does this daily, except for when it's cloudy or cold or rainy outside. Many calls to Spectrum tech support resulted in nothing. I think they need to attach heatsinks to their outdoor equipment and install some sort of mini roof to provide shade so the equipment doesn't get so hot and malfunction.



Another thing I tried out of desperation is I switched from RG6 quadshielded coaxial cables to RG-11 not sold in stores here but on Amazon. The reason I know RG-11 was an improvement is a channel I couldn't get using the RG-6 cables I was able to get with RG-11. I went with RG-11 after reading they have less interference than RG-6.